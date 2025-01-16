Just WEEKS Before LA Fires, Firefighters Were Warning Leaders About Fire Danger and...
VIP
UNFORGIVABLE! Billboard Chris Shares Horrific Video of What Gender Ideology REALLY Looks L...
FDA Gives Green Light to Zyn for Smoking Cessation ... One...
Justine Bateman DROPS Staffer for Trying to DELETE Pics of Karen Bass Attending...
Donald Trump Is Ready to Chew Gum and Kick Butt (and He's All...
David Lynch, Director of 'Dune' and 'Twin Peaks' Dead at 78
ANOTHER Beclowning! Trump's Treasury Nominee NUKES Dem's Claim About China and the 'Clean...
He Went THERE! Greg Gutfeld Just Needs ONE BRUTAL Post to Sum Up...
Joe Biden's Embarrassing Moment During Farewell Address
Repub Senator Moore Who Exposed Fani Willis Shoved Then ARRESTED by Speaker of...
Donald Trump Is Ready to Fight. So Are We.
'Literally Laughed'! WaPo Unveils New 'Mission Statement' ('Democracy Dies in Darkness' Ha...
Get Up, Get Outta Here, Gone: Bob Uecker, Mr. Baseball, Longtime Voice of...
VIP
GRRL, PLEASE! Michelle Obama Signals She's DONE With Trump ... As if He...

Despicable Guardian Reporter Nuked SO HARD for Ugly Hate-Piece on Don Jr. She Deletes X Account

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 16, 2025
Gif

As media wake up from their Biden administration-induced coma, we expect a lot more of these shady, underhanded tactics from so-called 'journalists.'

We only hope whoever they contact has the spine to put them in their place like whoever replied to Guardian journalist and Nordic correspondent Miranda Bryant:

Advertisement

THAT'S how it's done.

And to get technical for a second -- the different text colors happen on iPhones when there's an issue with the network. 

So do we.

Ouch.

You treat media with the scorn and derision they deserve.

Recommended

Justine Bateman DROPS Staffer for Trying to DELETE Pics of Karen Bass Attending Party While L.A. BURNED
Sam J.
Advertisement

LOL. She deleted her account.

Whoops.

Not in the truest sense of the word, no.

It's too cold.

Probably.

Point and laugh. It's the only way.

Those brave firefighters are back, baby!

Advertisement

It sure did.

They will not.

Absolutely, gut-bustingly hilarious.

Endlessly entertaining.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justine Bateman DROPS Staffer for Trying to DELETE Pics of Karen Bass Attending Party While L.A. BURNED
Sam J.
Repub Senator Moore Who Exposed Fani Willis Shoved Then ARRESTED by Speaker of GA House (Thread); Updated
Sam J.
He Went THERE! Greg Gutfeld Just Needs ONE BRUTAL Post to Sum Up the PATHETIC Biden/Harris Administration
Sam J.
Just WEEKS Before LA Fires, Firefighters Were Warning Leaders About Fire Danger and Were IGNORED (Watch)
Sam J.
UNFORGIVABLE! Billboard Chris Shares Horrific Video of What Gender Ideology REALLY Looks Like
Grateful Calvin
ANOTHER Beclowning! Trump's Treasury Nominee NUKES Dem's Claim About China and the 'Clean Energy Race'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Justine Bateman DROPS Staffer for Trying to DELETE Pics of Karen Bass Attending Party While L.A. BURNED Sam J.
Advertisement