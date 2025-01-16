Despicable Guardian Reporter Nuked SO HARD for Ugly Hate-Piece on Don Jr. She Deletes X Account

As media wake up from their Biden administration-induced coma, we expect a lot more of these shady, underhanded tactics from so-called 'journalists.'

We only hope whoever they contact has the spine to put them in their place like whoever replied to Guardian journalist and Nordic correspondent Miranda Bryant:

The Guardian’s @mirandeee is about to break news on a huge new Don Trump Jr scandal. pic.twitter.com/zgFP60tbdP — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 16, 2025

THAT'S how it's done.

And to get technical for a second -- the different text colors happen on iPhones when there's an issue with the network.

So… wait… I need to know about homeless people in Greenland. The coldest temperature ever recorded in the northern hemisphere (-93.3°F) was in Greenland. It’s currently 17°F… and it never goes above 50°F even in the summertime. I have many questions… pic.twitter.com/rl37yuTQO3 — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) January 16, 2025

So do we.

The South China Morning Post ran this story 4 days ago except it was sourced from anonymous sources by a local radio station. Everyone they talked to on the record said they really liked Trump.



Kind of sad to see The Guardian spooning out the SCMP’s sloppy seconds pic.twitter.com/N0X9tMpcPx — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) January 16, 2025

Ouch.

Lmfaooooooo “Are you f**king retarded?” — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 16, 2025

You treat media with the scorn and derision they deserve.

Something definitely went wrong pic.twitter.com/fIj3q1n6Ka — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) January 16, 2025

LOL. She deleted her account.

Whoops.

Can anyone actually survive in Greenland as a homeless person? — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) January 16, 2025

Not in the truest sense of the word, no.

It's too cold.

“The Nordic correspondent for the guardian”. Incredible. Watch her write a story on your use of the word retarded. — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) January 16, 2025

Probably.

Mocking sarcastic derision is the greatest tool in your arsenal, it should be used frequently and without mercy because being laughed at is the lefts kryptonite.



Your anger fuels them, your laughter makes them wither away https://t.co/EUBYVX8EgJ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 16, 2025

Point and laugh. It's the only way.

Heck yeah. The next four years is going to be some of the best journalisming this world has ever seen! https://t.co/Q6GArmrOw7 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 16, 2025

Those brave firefighters are back, baby!

Yeah, you don’t need a journalism degree to make up stories about Donald Trump Jr. with the headline guardian below it.



Journalism is dead and journalist killed it. https://t.co/2AWngcNJrq — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 16, 2025

It sure did.

The Press will never stop being stupid. https://t.co/upbmv8gD7U — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) January 16, 2025

They will not.

If this is how the incoming administration is going to treat BS like this, the next 4 years are going to be hilarious. https://t.co/uIiZFSUGRx pic.twitter.com/4PYDil1Ofk — HebrewGasChamberInstructor (@HebrewUSMC5711) January 16, 2025

Absolutely, gut-bustingly hilarious.

It's always fun to see what happens when people who thing they are smart - and aren't - step to @ArthurSchwartz. https://t.co/iVwPS5jSg9 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 16, 2025

Endlessly entertaining.