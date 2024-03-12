The Lincoln Project Accidentally Makes Case to Not Only Try BUT CONVICT Biden and We Can't Stop Laughing

So, we know The Lincoln Project lawn flamingos were really trying to dunk on Trump in this post and not make an argument for Biden to not only be tried but convicted BUT ... they somehow managed to do just that.

If they think Biden is mentally acute enough to be responsible for Hur's charges then who are we to disagree with them? Charge him. We dare them.

Way to go, guys.

Aces.

Starting Topics:

1. The transcript of the Biden-Hur interview has been published and it reveals that Robert Hur LIED about Biden forgetting when his son died. President Biden’s mental acuity is sharp and Robert Hur has been exposed as a political hack who abused his DOJ position… — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 12, 2024

Their idiotic post continues:

... exposed as a political hack who abused his DOJ position to help Donald Trump. 2. Trump wants to "free" Jan. 6 defendants and promised them presidential pardons should he win. Nearly 500 people have been sentenced and prosecutors have secured more than 950 convictions, Trump wants to free them all on “day one” as retribution against his enemies. He doesn’t care about the rule of law, only exacting payback.

Huh?

Even for Lincoln Project, this is shameless. https://t.co/njOHXXHfPM — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 12, 2024

Shameless.

Stupid.

Annoying.

The list goes on and on.

you guys know everyone can read the transcripts right? pic.twitter.com/A23FCBt0km — sh0nuff (@sh0nuff85) March 12, 2024

So you're pushing for Biden being tried and convicted. There's hope for you yet. — Matthew Morris (@The_Livewire) March 12, 2024

There ya' go.

Maybe there is hope for them yet ... although we're pretty sure they weren't trying to get Biden convicted and it was just a happy and mockable accident.

But still.

======================================================================

