ARGLE BARGLE! John Fetterman Calls Biden OUT for 'Conditioning Aid' to Israel and...
'I’m Confused': Can Anyone Follow What These ‘Nonbinary’ and ‘Trans’ Folks Are Saying?
'A Win for Biology': Kansas Judge Rules State ID Law Does Not Violate...
The Lincoln Project Accidentally Makes Case to Not Only Try BUT CONVICT Biden...
Katie Britt Makes All of Her Mouth-Breathing Haters Look STUPID in New Interview...
HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to...
'Willfully Retained Classified Docs': Special Counsel Robert Hur Just Absolutely ENDED Joe...
And We Thought NADLER Was Bad: Jamie Raskin Goes Full CONSPIRACY Nut While...
WOOF: Liz Cheney Lashing OUT at MAGA BACKFIRES as the January 6th Committee...
You KNOW the Hur Report Must Be REALLY BAD for Biden Because Jerry...
Special Counsel Robert Hur's Testimony on Biden's Failing Memory Was Brutal
Straight-FIRE Post Takes Biden's Claims About Economy, Inflation, and Jobs APART by the...
House Repubs Publish New Report on Fani Willis and HOO BOY She's in...
WHOA: Hur Transcript Released - We Didn't Think It Could Get ANY Worse...

YIKES: Rep. Steve Cohen Loses It Questioning Hur About Biden and Ends Up Only Confusing HIMSELF (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on March 12, 2024
Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Poor Rep. Cohen ... maybe questioning people just isn't his thing.

He got so confused questioning Hur, probably because he was working really hard to try and get Hur to admit there wasn't enough evidence to charge Biden. Guess we should all just be glad the guy isn't making racist comments or eating a bucket of chicken.

Advertisement

Watch this:

Winded.

Lost.

Confused.

Not a great showing, Cohen.

Awww yes, there he is, eating his chicken.

Democrats.

Who knew that was even possible?

Hrm. Seeing a theme here.

It's probably not a great thing that he's only really known for making an ass of himself eating fried chicken. He also got really fussy with Twitchy when we mocked him for being an ignorant racist but that's probably funnier for us than you all.

See what we mean?

======================================================================

Recommended

HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to Talk About Trump is DELISH (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Related:

HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to Talk About Trump is DELISH (Watch)

'Willfully Retained Classified Docs': Special Counsel Robert Hur Just Absolutely ENDED Joe Biden (Watch)

And We Thought NADLER Was Bad: Jamie Raskin Goes Full CONSPIRACY Nut While Interviewing Hur About Biden

WOOF: Liz Cheney Lashing OUT at MAGA BACKFIRES as the January 6th Committee Cover Up Gets WORSE and WORSE

You KNOW the Hur Report Must Be REALLY BAD for Biden Because Jerry Nadler of Course 'Went THERE' (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN HUR REPORT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to Talk About Trump is DELISH (Watch)
Sam J.
The Lincoln Project Accidentally Makes Case to Not Only Try BUT CONVICT Biden and We Can't Stop Laughing
Sam J.
'Willfully Retained Classified Docs': Special Counsel Robert Hur Just Absolutely ENDED Joe Biden (Watch)
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE! John Fetterman Calls Biden OUT for 'Conditioning Aid' to Israel and Lefties Just Can't DEAL
Sam J.
'A Win for Biology': Kansas Judge Rules State ID Law Does Not Violate Trans Rights
Amy Curtis
WOOF: Liz Cheney Lashing OUT at MAGA BACKFIRES as the January 6th Committee Cover-Up Gets WORSE and WORSE
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to Talk About Trump is DELISH (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement