YIKES: Rep. Steve Cohen Loses It Questioning Hur About Biden and Ends Up Only Confusing HIMSELF (Watch)

Poor Rep. Cohen ... maybe questioning people just isn't his thing.

He got so confused questioning Hur, probably because he was working really hard to try and get Hur to admit there wasn't enough evidence to charge Biden. Guess we should all just be glad the guy isn't making racist comments or eating a bucket of chicken.

Watch this:

🧂Rep. Cohen just had a breathless meltdown over Americans calling Joe Biden senile— Loses train of thought... 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Mf9eZV5iJn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 12, 2024

Winded.

Lost.

Confused.

Not a great showing, Cohen.

Foghorn Leghorn is so far out if his depth that its laughable. — BookofAEGIS (@BookofAEGIS) March 12, 2024

Awww yes, there he is, eating his chicken.

Democrats.

Steve cohen was at his best when he thought eating a bucket of kfc was a good look for him. — Doc Mingo (@unrepentantpop) March 12, 2024

Who knew that was even possible?

Aww, he just needs some KFC. — Levi Alexander (@LeviAlexan66581) March 12, 2024

Hrm. Seeing a theme here.

It's probably not a great thing that he's only really known for making an ass of himself eating fried chicken. He also got really fussy with Twitchy when we mocked him for being an ignorant racist but that's probably funnier for us than you all.

I can’t look at him and not think of Kentucky fried chicken 😂😂😂 — Cee Jay (@corimomma75) March 12, 2024

See what we mean?

