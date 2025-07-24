*GASP* Who Saw That Coming? (We All Did): John Brennan BUSTED for Yet...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Homeland Security Celebrates America's Heritage with Painting and Lefty...
Yup, They ABSOLUTELY Went There! LOL! South Park Trolls BOTH NPR and 60...
HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome...
Barack Obama and Dems Will Appreciate NBC News' Framing of Tulsi Gabbard's 'Unprecedented...
Don't Want to 'Show Our Hand': Newly Leaked Peter Strzok Texts Expose a...
CNN’s John King Says NO MAGA Voters He’s Spoken to Are Leaving Trump...
CNN Security Analyst Says Talking About the Democrats’ Russian Hoax is Helping Russia...
Jasmine Crockett Says Democrat Party will Use ‘Dark Money’ to Win Back Congress...
NBC News: SCOTUS 'Allows' Trump to Fire Members of the Consumer Product Safety...
Scott Jennings Zings Catherine Rampell’s WaPo Exit by Sharing the Goo Goo Eyes...
'Is this why Elmo went sideways?' Antisemitic Former Sesame Street Producer Loses It...
New Republic: Trump Admin Spending 'Eye-Watering' Amount on New Detention Facility
MASTERCLASS: Reporter Asked Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Why He Met With Trump and...

Jonathan Turley Can't Help But Notice Which Media Outlets Are Shrugging Off Tulsi Gabbard's Bombshells

Doug P. | 10:45 AM on July 24, 2025
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

As you know, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard yesterday offered the media receipts both in an X thread and during a press conference with Karoline Leavitt showing how then President Obama and certain people in the intelligence community manufactured the "Russia collusion" narrative shortly before the 2016 election. As it turns out, according to the information Gabbard presented, the only collusion going on at the time was between Obama, John Brennan, et al. 

Advertisement

When it comes to the usual suspects in the media, they're doing their best to either largely ignore the story or spin it in favor of Obama and the Democrats. 

CNN reported on Gabbard's "extreme allegations" and sure didn't want viewers to hear what she was actually saying:

So much "journalism"! THIS. Is CNN.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley knows exactly why some of these media outlets are just dancing around the edges of the DNI's document releases: 

Recommended

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.
Advertisement

In a nutshell, these outlets don't want to report the new information because they're the same "journalists" who helped push the original lies without question. 

That's how a lot of "journalists" operate. They'll claim something is "baseless" and then use that as an excuse to not share the information. 

Yes we do know the answer. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.
Yup, They ABSOLUTELY Went There! LOL! South Park Trolls BOTH NPR and 60 Minutes As Only THEY Can (Watch)
Sam J.
*GASP* Who Saw That Coming? (We All Did): John Brennan BUSTED for Yet ANOTHER Doozy of a Russia Hoax Lie
Sam J.
Don't Want to 'Show Our Hand': Newly Leaked Peter Strzok Texts Expose a Very Very VERY Freaked-OUT FBI
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Homeland Security Celebrates America's Heritage with Painting and Lefty TOOL Can't DEAL
Sam J.
MASTERCLASS: Reporter Asked Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Why He Met With Trump and IMMEDIATELY Regretted It
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES Sam J.
Advertisement