Jonathan Turley Can't Help But Notice Which Media Outlets Are Shrugging Off Tulsi Gabbard's Bombshells

As you know, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard yesterday offered the media receipts both in an X thread and during a press conference with Karoline Leavitt showing how then President Obama and certain people in the intelligence community manufactured the "Russia collusion" narrative shortly before the 2016 election. As it turns out, according to the information Gabbard presented, the only collusion going on at the time was between Obama, John Brennan, et al.

When it comes to the usual suspects in the media, they're doing their best to either largely ignore the story or spin it in favor of Obama and the Democrats.

CNN reported on Gabbard's "extreme allegations" and sure didn't want viewers to hear what she was actually saying:

DAMAGE CONTROL? Fake News CNN cuts away just as @DNIGabbard outlines the lengths to which the Obama Administration went to manufacture the Russia collusion hoax pic.twitter.com/qmzx5wQ60d — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 23, 2025

Jeff Zeleny reacts to Tulsi blowing up the Russia hoax, which they spent 3 years mindlessly spewing to their audience:



"This is hardly information that we should be repeating... I'm not sure we should spend that much more time on it."



This is CNN pic.twitter.com/SKkKV1OGlo — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 23, 2025

So much "journalism"! THIS. Is CNN.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley knows exactly why some of these media outlets are just dancing around the edges of the DNI's document releases:

DNI Tulsi Gabbard made her case to the media in repeatedly asking them to actually read the declassified evidence. However, there were few takers. This was the same group that promulgated the original false Russian claims and refused to consider such opposing evidence... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 23, 2025

In a nutshell, these outlets don't want to report the new information because they're the same "journalists" who helped push the original lies without question.

The media is claiming the charges are "baseless." — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 24, 2025

That's how a lot of "journalists" operate. They'll claim something is "baseless" and then use that as an excuse to not share the information.

Why aren’t the media digging through the recently declassified docs and reporting on the incredible proof like @C__Herridge and @mtaibbi?



You know the answer. https://t.co/tjX54Fn9NO — Lance Cleaver (@Lance_Cleaver) July 24, 2025

Yes we do know the answer.

