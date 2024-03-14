REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan Omar Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

If we had a nickel for every time Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, wrote, or did something Twitchy-worthy we'd have a boatload of nickels. Or is that a buttload of nickels? Hrm

AOC is total job security ... for us.

So thanks, Sandy.

Truly.

Anyway ...

As Twitchy readers know, even CNN is starting to see Ilhan Omar for who and what she really is:

CNN pundit calls Democratic Rep. @IlhanMN a “public relations agent for Hamas” with no push back.



Islamophobia is not only normalized in American politics, it’s rewarded. pic.twitter.com/aoe8qIIhNf — Jeremy Slevin (@jeremyslevin) March 13, 2024

Honesty. ON CNN?! Say it ain't so! Someone quick, check on Hell, and see if it's frozen over.

And as you likely already expected, AOC is outraged about CNN's 'blatant Islamophobia'. CNN.

Yeah, we laughed too.

How on earth is this kind of blatant Islamophobia so casually accepted without pushback? This is shocking. https://t.co/ENMPOMIGID — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 14, 2024

SHOCKING even.

Who wants to tell her? Oh fine, we will. Sandy, Ilhan is an antisemitic hosebag and the poster child for Hamas. Deal with it.

Well, Ilhan Omar is basically a public relations agent for Hamas.

So are you, Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, and others.

It has absolutely nothing to do with her being Muslim, and everything to do with her being a shill for Hamas terrorists. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 14, 2024

Haha you think identity politics still works. 🤡 — James Lindsay, number one Gay Studies author (@ConceptualJames) March 14, 2024

It's been working for a long time ... it would be AMAZING if Lindsay is right and identity politics are becoming a thing of the past.

How on earth is a public relations agent for Hamas a sitting member of Congress? This is shocking. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 14, 2024

Oh here comes the head of the Hamas caucus to run defense. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 14, 2024

It's not islamophobia if it's the truth. 🤷‍♀️Her and @RepJayapal are both Hamas mouthpieces. Jayapal couldn't even admit rape is bad if Hamas is the one doing it. And that is on the record, there's no disputing it. — ╰☆☆ ร𝓸𝐧Ƴ𝒶 ☆☆╮ (@SonyaSmith) March 14, 2024

And to be fair, no one is scared of Ilahn so the whole 'phobic' thing goes right out the window.

We just know the truth about her.

whats wrong with Islamaphobia? They do tend to blow a lot of stuff up and murder a lot of people. — Paul Emerson (@notanokguy) March 14, 2024

Fair point.

Deal with it, Sandy.

