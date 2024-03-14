BIDENOMICS! Inflation Rose Even MORE Than Expected in Feb. and Lefties Spinning Like...
The Sun Is Now Racist?
'INSANE'! Chuck Schumer Proves He's Willing to Go Above and BEYOND to Bend...
'Duty, Honor, Country': West Point to Remove MacArthur's Words From Mission Statement
Wow, THAT Backfired! LOL! Hunter Biden SUDDENLY Having Second Thoughts About Public Hearin...
Canadian Police Urge Citizens to Make Life Easier for Car Thieves to Avoid...
Is This Why the UK Decided to Ban ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ for Kids?
RIP: Paul Alexander, the Man in the Iron Lung, Dies at 78
Trust the Experts? Janet Yellen 'Regrets' Calling Inflation Transitory and Her Apology Is...
Hot Take: There's Literally Not One Single Way Illegal Immigration' Impacts Anyone's Life...
Sen. Raphael Warnock Tells Joy Reid the Laken Riley Act was 'Smoke and...
Medical Examiner Says Nex Benedict Died of Suicide, Not Blunt Trauma
Game Developer Has No White People on Her Team 'To Create a Safe...
Leana Wen Writes About Florida's Devastating and Tragic Measles Outbreak

REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan Omar Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on March 14, 2024

If we had a nickel for every time Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, wrote, or did something Twitchy-worthy we'd have a boatload of nickels. Or is that a buttload of nickels? Hrm

Advertisement

AOC is total job security ... for us. 

So thanks, Sandy.

Truly.

Anyway ... 

As Twitchy readers know, even CNN is starting to see Ilhan Omar for who and what she really is:

Honesty. ON CNN?! Say it ain't so! Someone quick, check on Hell, and see if it's frozen over.

And as you likely already expected, AOC is outraged about CNN's 'blatant Islamophobia'. CNN.

Yeah, we laughed too.

SHOCKING even.

Who wants to tell her? Oh fine, we will. Sandy, Ilhan is an antisemitic hosebag and the poster child for Hamas. Deal with it.

Recommended

'INSANE'! Chuck Schumer Proves He's Willing to Go Above and BEYOND to Bend the Knee for ... Hamas
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's been working for a long time ... it would be AMAZING if Lindsay is right and identity politics are becoming a thing of the past.

And to be fair, no one is scared of Ilahn so the whole 'phobic' thing goes right out the window.

We just know the truth about her.

Fair point.

Deal with it, Sandy.

======================================================================

Related:

ARGLE BARGLE! John Fetterman Calls Biden OUT for 'Conditioning Aid' to Israel and Lefties Just Can't DEAL

Advertisement

The Lincoln Project Accidentally Makes Case to Not Only Try BUT CONVICT Biden and We Can't Stop Laughing

YIKES: Rep. Steve Cohen Loses It Questioning Hur About Biden and Ends Up Only Confusing HIMSELF (Watch)

HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to Talk About Trump is DELISH (Watch)

'Willfully Retained Classified Docs': Special Counsel Robert Hur Just Absolutely ENDED Joe Biden (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ISLAMOPHOBIA ILHAN OMAR AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'INSANE'! Chuck Schumer Proves He's Willing to Go Above and BEYOND to Bend the Knee for ... Hamas
Sam J.
Canadian Police Urge Citizens to Make Life Easier for Car Thieves to Avoid Being Assaulted...Wait, WHAT?
Coucy
Wow, THAT Backfired! LOL! Hunter Biden SUDDENLY Having Second Thoughts About Public Hearing HE Requested
Sam J.
'Duty, Honor, Country': West Point to Remove MacArthur's Words From Mission Statement
Amy Curtis
BIDENOMICS! Inflation Rose Even MORE Than Expected in Feb. and Lefties Spinning Like CRAZY is SO Telling
Sam J.
Trust the Experts? Janet Yellen 'Regrets' Calling Inflation Transitory and Her Apology Is NOT Accepted
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'INSANE'! Chuck Schumer Proves He's Willing to Go Above and BEYOND to Bend the Knee for ... Hamas Sam J.
Advertisement