Joey Jones FOILS Republicans Against Trump's Lame Attempt to Paint Trump As a Perv in One PERFECT Post

Republicans against Trump really should just admit they're Democrats and always have been. Every time this account crosses our radar we just cringe because we know most Republicans don't act this way. And the ones who do are like Bill Kristol and others on the Never Trump 'train' and might as well be Democrats.

Look at this.

Apparently, since Trump was president or is a Republican or something, he shouldn't notice attractive women.

No, really.

What do you notice in this video of Donald Trump?



pic.twitter.com/v48NyL6AB3 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 14, 2024

We see a man admiring a woman.

What are we missing?

Joey Jones was good enough to drop them as they deserved to be dropped:

He isn’t blind or gay. https://t.co/Z7YhuS2xQT — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) March 14, 2024

And there it is.

My President admires beautiful adult women...yours sniffs children...we are not the same. https://t.co/XKPjgNUZon — Digital_Sass (@ToMuchSassForX) March 14, 2024

Meep.

Even people who aren't necessarily fans of Trump think this post is dumb:

Ok, you all know me and how much I loathe Trump.... BUT, I would be the same way if this beautiful young lady was moving like that in front of me.... I am just sayin that I am giving him a pass on this.... From one pervert to the other, men will always love & Covet women https://t.co/tcP0wMQgUl — Craige (@purplelove021) March 14, 2024

Men look at women.

Women look at men.

WOW this is shocking…particularly for the castrated left…

That a man should like to see a pretty woman.



What a crime. https://t.co/JH0dI4BF4f — Dr MoBibbyscrownga (@Sistah_Disgrace) March 14, 2024

STOP THE PRESSES.

Heh.

Wow how dare a man admire a feminine beauty? https://t.co/cq82aPS0P5 — BasedKartveli ☦️🇺🇲🇬🇪 (@BasedKartveli) March 14, 2024

Such a monster. Guess our pals at Republicans against Trump would be happier if Trump was sniffing kids or swimming naked in front of his Secret Service detail.

Nobs.

