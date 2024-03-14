Joey Jones FOILS Republicans Against Trump's Lame Attempt to Paint Trump As a Perv in One PERFECT Post

NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on March 14, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Republicans against Trump really should just admit they're Democrats and always have been. Every time this account crosses our radar we just cringe because we know most Republicans don't act this way. And the ones who do are like Bill Kristol and others on the Never Trump 'train' and might as well be Democrats.

Look at this.

Apparently, since Trump was president or is a Republican or something, he shouldn't notice attractive women.

No, really.

We see a man admiring a woman.

What are we missing?

Joey Jones was good enough to drop them as they deserved to be dropped:

And there it is.

Meep.

Even people who aren't necessarily fans of Trump think this post is dumb:

Men look at women.

Women look at men.

STOP THE PRESSES.

Heh.

Such a monster. Guess our pals at Republicans against Trump would be happier if Trump was sniffing kids or swimming naked in front of his Secret Service detail.

James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet
Sam J.
Nobs.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: TRUMP NEVER TRUMP
