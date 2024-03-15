Eric Swalwell Claims MAGA is Threatening Him and LOL You'll Never GUESS Who Believes Him (Ok, You Might)

Eric Swalwell claims he's getting threats from MAGA. Again.

Hey, at least he didn't put his campaign logo on the evidence this time, right? If you can actually call this evidence, that is.

Advertisement

This is how MAGA reacts when you push back. Guess what? It’s not stopping me. pic.twitter.com/Vcm90NRd1z — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 15, 2024

Nobody believes this.

Ok, so that's not true ... a guy who plays make-believe for a living believes him.

This reads.

And it's too damn funny:

You are one of the most effective members of Congress. Thanks for not stopping. Many, MANY🙏🙏s, @RepSwalwell — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 15, 2024

Sad, sad Luke Skywalker. How far he's fallen. Admiring Eric Swalwell? REALLY? Dude.

So we're supposed to believe one of the biggest liars in congress that there's threatening voice-mails sent to you by MAGA.... I don't think so — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) March 15, 2024

Eric thinks this makes him look like he's SO effective against Trump

don't post this BS -- post the actual audio of the actual (alleged) voicemails. You think people buy this garbage? Post it. In fact, use your resources and have them arrested if they are threatening you. Let's go. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) March 15, 2024

Fair point. And what sort of software reads, 'Threatening message'? Is that a note from his staff? What the heck is that?

Trying to creation a distraction, Fartwell?



“Plot Twist: Eric Swalwell’s Honeypot Fang Fang Re-Emerges in Beijing – Chinese Journalist Says She Was Recruited by US Intelligence”https://t.co/F4p9F7Bt5c — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 15, 2024

Ruh-Roh.

Perhaps it is your donors asking for their money back after you spent it on trips to Dubai, Four Seasons Steakhouses and funding your own childcare. — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) March 15, 2024

THERE ya' go.

Oh yeah, no video, no playing the messages, just your word…. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jLV3J1WO0J — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 15, 2024

Why not show the text? — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) March 15, 2024

Because his team hasn't written the content yet.

Eric Smollett — Dave Delivers (@jeffersonianguy) March 15, 2024

Heh.

======================================================================

Related:

'An Inflation MACHINE': Sen. John Kennedy FLAMES Biden About Inflation as Only He Can and BAHAHA (Watch)

Joey Jones FOILS Republicans Against Trump's Lame Attempt to Paint Trump as a Perv in One PERFECT Post

James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet

Advertisement

Hot DAMN! 'Cocaine Mitch' McConnell Is BACK, LIGHTS Chuck Schumer UP for Calling for New Israel Elections

REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan Omar Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.