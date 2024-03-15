TWOFER! Ted Cruz Uses Chuck Schumer to DROP Jerry Nadler and His Anti-Israel...
Here's an 'If the Election Were Held Today' Map That'll Make Team Biden...
Judge Rules Fulton County DA Fani Willis Can Still Lead the Trump Case...
Advil Tries to Tackle 'Systemic Pain Racism,' Gives Itself a Headache Instead
Breaking: Nikole Hannah-Jones Publishes a Piece in the New York Times
Harmeet K. Dhillon Tells How the 'Lawless Horror Show' at the Border Has...
ABC Correspondent Pushes Oklahoma Superintendent on His 'Anti-Trans' Policies
SHOCKER! Illegal Online Drug Purchasers Find Out the Hard Way That Online Criminals...
Watch President Joe Biden's Handlers Hustle the Press Away When He Takes Questions
LIGHT ... THEM ... UP: Women Athletes Including Riley Gaines Sue the NCAA...
Feds Are Now Targeting Gamers for Spreading Disinformation
Shipment of Jaromír Jágr Bobblehead's Goes Missing in California, And Everyone Wants to...
White House Backs Atlantic Piece on How Robert Hur 'Misled the Country' on...
The Gender Cult Ship Be Sinking: California Study Reveals Suicide Rates Go UP...

Eric Swalwell Claims MAGA is Threatening Him and LOL You'll Never GUESS Who Believes Him (Ok, You Might)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on March 15, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Eric Swalwell claims he's getting threats from MAGA. Again.

Hey, at least he didn't put his campaign logo on the evidence this time, right? If you can actually call this evidence, that is.

Advertisement

Nobody believes this.

Ok, so that's not true ... a guy who plays make-believe for a living believes him.

This reads.

And it's too damn funny:

Sad, sad Luke Skywalker. How far he's fallen. Admiring Eric Swalwell? REALLY? Dude.

Eric thinks this makes him look like he's SO effective against Trump 

Fair point. And what sort of software reads, 'Threatening message'? Is that a note from his staff? What the heck is that?

Recommended

Here's an 'If the Election Were Held Today' Map That'll Make Team Biden Panic Even More
Doug P.
Advertisement

Ruh-Roh.

THERE ya' go.

Because his team hasn't written the content yet.

Heh.

======================================================================

Related:

'An Inflation MACHINE': Sen. John Kennedy FLAMES Biden About Inflation as Only He Can and BAHAHA (Watch)

Joey Jones FOILS Republicans Against Trump's Lame Attempt to Paint Trump as a Perv in One PERFECT Post

James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet

Advertisement

Hot DAMN! 'Cocaine Mitch' McConnell Is BACK, LIGHTS Chuck Schumer UP for Calling for New Israel Elections

REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan Omar Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's an 'If the Election Were Held Today' Map That'll Make Team Biden Panic Even More
Doug P.
Advil Tries to Tackle 'Systemic Pain Racism,' Gives Itself a Headache Instead
Amy Curtis
Judge Rules Fulton County DA Fani Willis Can Still Lead the Trump Case IF...
Doug P.
NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting Self on the Arse Instead
Gordon K
ABC Correspondent Pushes Oklahoma Superintendent on His 'Anti-Trans' Policies
Brett T.
Harmeet K. Dhillon Tells How the 'Lawless Horror Show' at the Border Has Affected Us
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's an 'If the Election Were Held Today' Map That'll Make Team Biden Panic Even More Doug P.
Advertisement