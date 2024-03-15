And. Here. We. GOOO! Sounds Like January 6th Committee Members Are In for a WORLD of Hurt

As Breitbart says ... don't just dream it. DO IT.

The House may refer the January 6th Committee for prosecution.

May.

Psh.

There is no may, only DO!

Just do it

Don't let your dreams be dreams pic.twitter.com/KnAbxuZAWE — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 15, 2024

Advertisement

Dare to DREAM!

From Breitbart:

The House Republican leading the current review of security and intelligence failures during the 2021 Capitol riot put former lawmakers and staff on the now-defunct Democrat-run Jan. 6 committee on notice Wednesday that he may make referrals for criminal obstruction or House ethics violations. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga,, the chairman of the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee, told Just the News he is frustrated that videotapes of interviews, transcripts and other evidence that Congress gathered under the prior Jan. 6 inquiry run by Democrats was deleted, destroyed, moved to other federal agencies or locked behind passwords that have not been recovered, and he believes some form of accountability is warranted. “As far as holding people accountable, yes, they should be,” Loudermilk said during an interview with Just the News, No Noise television show. “But I think that’s going to be a little ways down the road, because there is so much more information that we need to get. And we need to build not only this, to get the truth out to the American people, but see just how big this case potentially is for obstructing.”

No wonder Liz Cheney is being so defensive and obnoxious. Ok, we're kidding, she's always defensive and obnoxious but it seems like it's been a bit worse lately.

Destroying documents which are Public Records and were used to determine innocence or guilt in J6 court proceedings …! — CageMan (@CageManSchmidt) March 15, 2024

While we're certainly not experts, this sounds like sort of a big deal, ya' know?

Please, give us a victory, something, these democrats get away with everything. It has to end, or they will keep doing it because they know nothing is going to happen to them. — LadyKat47🇺🇸 (@Lmvm71) March 15, 2024

This post is truer than ever after what we just saw with Fani Willis.

Call them in to a Congressional Hearing — Knights Templar (@gary1scuba) March 15, 2024

Let's do this!

Let's GOOOOOOO.

======================================================================

Related:

CNN Legal Analyst Says Quiet Part About Judge McAfee's Ruling OUT LOUD Taking Victory Lap for Fani Willis

'ABSOLUTE Trash': Jake Tapper's Aaron Rodgers Segment a Reminder You Do NOT Hate the Media Enough (Watch)

TWOFER! Ted Cruz Uses Chuck Schumer to DROP Jerry Nadler and His Anti-Israel Rhetoric in 1 BRUTAL Tweet

Advertisement

'An Inflation MACHINE': Sen. John Kennedy FLAMES Biden About Inflation as Only He Can and BAHAHA (Watch)

James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.