'ABSOLUTE Trash': Jake Tapper's Aaron Rodgers Segment a Reminder You Do NOT Hate the Media Enough (Watch)

Jake Tapper has introduced a new way of covering the news, claiming that if someone doesn't deny doing something they're accused of doing, then they must have done it. Or at least he's alluding to that with this bit on Aaron Rodgers.

We get it, Jake, Aaron's name came up as a possible VP for RFK Jr. who could cost Biden votes in November so of course he must be destroyed or something.

Watch this:

Aaron Rodgers issues statement about Sandy Hook, doesn’t deny previously sharing conspiracy theories about the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/cKE80WOf6L — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 15, 2024

Jake Tapper doesn't deny he wears women's deodorant.

Jake Tapper doesn't deny he eats his boogers.

Jake Tapper doesn't deny he doesn't know how to tie his shoes.

Jake Tapper doesn't deny he's a huge Trump supporter.

Jake Tapper doesn't deny many things so they must ALL be true.

See? We can report the news the same way.

BREAKING: Jake Tapper has never denied beating his wife.



This means he definitely did beat his wife. More at 11. Real Journalism™ — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) March 15, 2024

Something like that.

Is this a journalism? — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) March 15, 2024

As if your network's ratings weren't bad enough already. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 15, 2024

Are you embarrassed at all by this? — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) March 15, 2024

Probably not.

If he were able to feel embarrassed he wouldn't work for CNN, just sayin'.

Wow.

You lack integrity.



Have the day you deserve, Jake. 👍🏼 — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) March 15, 2024

Oh, and about Rodger's actual statement:

Holy sh*t, Jake. Can you not read and comprehend?? pic.twitter.com/fzcSMbJcT8 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) March 15, 2024

Wow.

We do not hate the media enough.

