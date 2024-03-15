And. Here. We. GOOO! Sounds Like January 6th Committee Members Are In for...
'ABSOLUTE Trash': Jake Tapper's Aaron Rodgers Segment a Reminder You Do NOT Hate the Media Enough (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on March 15, 2024
Townhall Media

Jake Tapper has introduced a new way of covering the news, claiming that if someone doesn't deny doing something they're accused of doing, then they must have done it. Or at least he's alluding to that with this bit on Aaron Rodgers.

We get it, Jake, Aaron's name came up as a possible VP for RFK Jr. who could cost Biden votes in November so of course he must be destroyed or something.

Watch this:

Jake Tapper doesn't deny he wears women's deodorant.

Jake Tapper doesn't deny he eats his boogers.

Jake Tapper doesn't deny he doesn't know how to tie his shoes.

Jake Tapper doesn't deny he's a huge Trump supporter.

Jake Tapper doesn't deny many things so they must ALL be true. 

See? We can report the news the same way.

Something like that.

Probably not.

If he were able to feel embarrassed he wouldn't work for CNN, just sayin'.

Oh, and about Rodger's actual statement:

CNN Legal Analyst Says Quiet Part About Judge McAfee's Ruling OUT LOUD Taking Victory Lap for Fani Willis
Sam J.
Wow.

We do not hate the media enough.

