'All PURPOSEFULLY Ignored': Techno Fog Takes Judge McAfee's Ruling on Fani Willis APART in Thread

If you're anything like this editor, every time there is a legal ruling or story of any sort we peruse through Techno Fog's timeline because we figure if anyone knows what's going on, it's him. Or her, we're not entirely sure ... not that it matters.

And this ruling this morning from Judge McAfee is no exception.

You'd think by now we wouldn't be at all surprised when a Democrat gets away with perjury and corruption and yet, we were surprised this morning. So surprised in fact that we'd already put a 'Lefties lose it' piece in a draft so we could start collecting the meltdowns.

Even CNN said this was catastrophic for Fani Willis.

What happened?

Take a look at this:

Judge McAfee rules that only one potential liar can prosecute the case – but not both potential liars.



Instead of curing the "appearance of impropriety", it allows it to continue.



If Nathan Wade goes, why can Fani Willis stay? McAfee doesn't give an answer. pic.twitter.com/Lj1pgF6Bgk — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 15, 2024

Because someone was taking orders.

*cough cough*

Robin Yeartie is relegated to one sentence. One sentence!



McAfee says Yeartie's testimony "lacked context and detail."



But this isn't true. Yeartie provided context and detail: observations of the romance, admissions from Fani Willis, etc.



All purposefully ignored. pic.twitter.com/fLOenoD8QV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 15, 2024

All purposefully ignored.

Justice is not blind and it has not been for a very long time.

Nothing like outside Democrat attorneys NOT involved in the case admitting that they are able to influence a judge’s decision. pic.twitter.com/fBfnYoEaMm — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 15, 2024

That seems kinda sorta unethical at least, yes?

Doesn’t get much more corrupt than this. Disgusting and fkn shameless ruling. — Pinche Meelo (@PincheMeelo) March 15, 2024

Pretty bad, indeed.

The courts are highly compromised. More proof that accountability through the judicial system for crimes and corruption committed by government officials (or their surrogates) is becoming exceedingly harder to come by. — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) March 15, 2024

"McAfee was promoted to working as a prosecutor in the complex trial division, which was then headed by prosecutor Fani Willis, who was later elected as Fulton County district attorney." pic.twitter.com/fqqRIQdhWQ — Overton (@OvertonLive) March 15, 2024

Because OF COURSE he did.

