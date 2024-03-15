How Do Spring Breakers Feel About Joe Biden? Well...
'All PURPOSEFULLY Ignored': Techno Fog Takes Judge McAfee's Ruling on Fani Willis APART in Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on March 15, 2024
meme

If you're anything like this editor, every time there is a legal ruling or story of any sort we peruse through Techno Fog's timeline because we figure if anyone knows what's going on, it's him. Or her, we're not entirely sure ... not that it matters.

And this ruling this morning from Judge McAfee is no exception.

You'd think by now we wouldn't be at all surprised when a Democrat gets away with perjury and corruption and yet, we were surprised this morning. So surprised in fact that we'd already put a 'Lefties lose it' piece in a draft so we could start collecting the meltdowns.

Even CNN said this was catastrophic for Fani Willis.

What happened?

Take a look at this:

Because someone was taking orders.

*cough cough*

All purposefully ignored.

Justice is not blind and it has not been for a very long time.

That seems kinda sorta unethical at least, yes?

Pretty bad, indeed.

Because OF COURSE he did.

======================================================================

