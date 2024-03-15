And BOOM: Rob Schneider Just Needs ONE Headline to Completely TORCH Today's 'Extreme' Democratic Party

Rob Schneider has quickly become one of the most outspoken voices against tyranny, big government, censorship, and authoritarianism in general. Or, you know, he's come out against Joe Biden and his merry admin of morons in a big way.

Advertisement

YUGE even.

This post from Schneider follows along with what we're seeing about and from today's Democratic Party ... as Ted Cruz also said, this is not their dad's Democratic Party. Of course, we joked and said this could be their great great great grandfather's Democratic Party (see what we did there?) but we digress.

Schneider nailed it:

What they accuse the other side of, they have become.

Every American sees it.

And that is why they will lose the White House in November.

The Democratic Party refuses to recognize that they have become the party of extremists… pic.twitter.com/WKTImB2ZmC — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) March 15, 2024

Party of extremists.

Amen.

Ironically, and as Schneider says, they've been accusing Republicans of being extremists for years now. Because you know, nothing is more extreme than paying less taxes and having your rights respected and adhered to.

Monsters on the Right.

Projection is precisely what they do, and claim the other side does it. pic.twitter.com/Rk2UqiCIkZ — Renee🤷‍♀️💅🏻 (@eeners) March 15, 2024

Ugh, TFG.

Just even hearing his voice makes us throw up in our mouths a little.

They lack the gene that allow for self-awareness. — Kavu Stock (@kavustock) March 15, 2024

It certainly seems that way most days.

Nobody believes an establishment hack that's been in government since the Nixon administration is a "populist". pic.twitter.com/qoMkJlWfZS — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) March 15, 2024

They'll lose in a fair fight. But they're ultra expert at cheating. Don't expect they'll play fair. — gabriel m.l. torre (@angstpinoy) March 15, 2024

They haven't played fair in a long, long time.

Yeah, I don’t think they can election fraud their way out of this… — tundog (@K1ngCh0nk) March 15, 2024

Let's hope not.

======================================================================

Related:

NOT Sending Their Best: Haitian Arrested for Raping 15 Y/O Disabled Girl Here Via a Biden Admin Program

Glenn Greenwald Steps Up to Show Everyone How Damn DUMB Don Lemon and CNN Really ARE and It's Perfect

'All PURPOSEFULLY Ignored': Techno Fog Takes Judge McAfee's Ruling on Fani Willis APART in Thread

And. Here. We. GOOO! Sounds Like January 6th Committee Members Are In for a WORLD of Hurt

CNN Legal Analyst Says Quiet Part About Judge McAfee's Ruling OUT LOUD Taking Victory Lap for Fani Willis

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.