And BOOM: Rob Schneider Just Needs ONE Headline to Completely TORCH Today's 'Extreme' Democratic Party

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on March 15, 2024
Meme

Rob Schneider has quickly become one of the most outspoken voices against tyranny, big government, censorship, and authoritarianism in general. Or, you know, he's come out against Joe Biden and his merry admin of morons in a big way.

YUGE even.

This post from Schneider follows along with what we're seeing about and from today's Democratic Party ... as Ted Cruz also said, this is not their dad's Democratic Party. Of course, we joked and said this could be their great great great grandfather's Democratic Party (see what we did there?) but we digress.

Schneider nailed it:

Party of extremists.

Amen.

Ironically, and as Schneider says, they've been accusing Republicans of being extremists for years now. Because you know, nothing is more extreme than paying less taxes and having your rights respected and adhered to.

Monsters on the Right.

Ugh, TFG.

Just even hearing his voice makes us throw up in our mouths a little.

It certainly seems that way most days.

We Could ALL Use a Little LOL! Here Are Our Favorite Memes From the Latest Jesse Kelly Meme Thread
Sam J.
They haven't played fair in a long, long time.

Let's hope not.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Tags: DEMOCRAT EXTREMISM ROB SCHNEIDER

