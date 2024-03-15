NOT Sending Their Best: Haitian Arrested for Raping 15 Y/O Disabled Girl Here Via a Biden Admin Program

A Haitian man in the United States because of a parole program from the Biden administration was arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl with a developmental disability.

As Trump said, they are not sending their best.

At all.

Per Bill Melugin:

BREAKING: Per DHS sources to me & @GriffJenkins, the Haitian man arrested for raping a 15 y/o disabled girl at a migrant hotel in Massachusetts Wednesday night came to the U.S. via the Biden admin’s parole program for Haitians, which allowed him to fly into JFK airport in NYC… pic.twitter.com/Kt4c4hU4Qn — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 15, 2024

From the rest of his post ...

... parole program for Haitians that allowed him to fly into JFK airport in NYC directly from Haiti in June 2023 w/ a 2-year parole grant. We’re told that ICE has now filed a detainer on 26-year-old Cory B. Alvarez with local authorities, & that he had a sponsor listed in New Jersey as part of his parole. The Biden admin’s controversial CHNV parole program allows up to 30,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans to fly into the U.S. after they’ve supposedly been vetted and have a sponsor in the U.S.The recipients typically receive two-year “humanitarian parole” grants, which allow them to apply for work authorization and live in the U.S. According to CBP data, at least 138,000 Haitians have been brought to the U.S. since the start of the Biden admin’s program in January 2023. The Biden admin considers this program a “lawful pathway”, and the recipients bypass the border entirely, flying over it instead. The program is an effort to cut down on high numbers of illegal crossings at the border. I reached out to CBP & DHS for comment yesterday, and have not heard back yet.

Checking Melugin's timeline, we're not seeing an update on this so it's a safe guess that CBP and DHS have not bothered to respond.

Shocker.

The far left US administration is using your tax dollars to fly violent criminals into America https://t.co/u0BlFJVaSP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2024

It's true.

We'll watch this story and update as we see new information.

If we see new information ... considering how damning this is for Biden, we wouldn't be surprised if it somehow gets buried.

