Pepperidge Farm Remembers! Scott Jennings Reminds Us Justice Kagan Was Once Against Nationwide Injuctions

This writer is fond of reminding people that Democrats always believe things are (D)ifferent when they do it.

The other day, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of President Trump and against activist judges issuing nationwide injunctions in relation to his birthright citizenship policies. The three Leftist justices dissented, with Justice Jackson writing such an idiotic dissent that Justice Barrett called her out in the majority opinion.

CNN's Scott Jennings reminded us that there was a time another dissenting Justice opposed nationwide injunctions: when a Democrat was president.

Does anyone remember Justice Kagan being against nationwide injunctions when we had a DEMOCRAT President?



Pepperidge Farms remembers. pic.twitter.com/s31HUKrkNo — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 28, 2025

Jennings always delivers.

The GOAT.

Yesterday was the real demonstration for “No Kings” — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) June 28, 2025

When it comes to 'No Kings' it (D)epends.

Achieve certain social ends..... pic.twitter.com/CIsLb7bFWt — Morning In America! ☀️🇺🇸 (@dwdnan) June 28, 2025

That's judicial activism.

Scott you left off the part that going forward Republicans at some future point will also not get a nationwide injunction on matters they may seek same. — Really?That’s your story? (@DariusLowber) June 28, 2025

Yes.

And?

Brilliantly handled.



But nationwide injunctions should’ve been stopped in their tracks the very first time one happened, years ago. If nationwide injunctions are a thing, then what is the point of a class action lawsuit? — Yo, Mel!!! 🪻 (@YoMelToo) June 28, 2025

Jennings is brilliant.

Think the SCOTUS isn't political? https://t.co/mQNSjrhsFC — Totes McGoats (@TMcgoats45277) June 29, 2025

Some parts of SCOTUS absolutely are.

A good way to win an argument is use your opponent’s idol’s words https://t.co/43afpItjKy — Jay Morris (@JayJaymorris3) June 29, 2025

Always.

Yep. Every bit of this.



Would love to hear Kagen tap dance around the answer to why NOW it's different.... https://t.co/OibrGSPTef — NewsRadio 830 KHVH (@khvh) June 28, 2025

So would we.

