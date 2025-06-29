No One Is Above the Law! Harmeet Dhillon Reminds Lefty Teacher He Can't...
Bat ... Poop ... CRAZY! Elie Mystal Goes on Bizarre Rant About Trump...
Insane Asylum Seeker: Dem Chris Murphy Refuses to Give Credit to Trump for...
So DELICIOUS: Zohran Mamdani Doubles Down on Taxing White People MORE (Including Lefties...
VIP
Now Ain't THAT Ironic? Democrats Just Admitted They Know Life Begins at Conception
Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Pris...
The HORROR! Illegals Get Mean Ol' Letters from DHS Telling Them to GTFO...
Piggy Bank? Oh HONEY: Randi Weingarten Just Accidentally Made the Case to Defund...
Elizabeth Warren Filming Herself In a Car at 2AM Bragging About READING a...
Chuck Schumer's EMBARRASSING Big Beautiful Bill Tantrum Sets Nancy Pelosi Up for BIG...
YUGE --> Senate Clears Key Procedural Vote on Trump's Big Beautiful Bill
VIP
‘Keep at It Pedro’: JK Rowling Responds to Being ’Shut Down’ by Actor
Punk Duo Leads Crowd in 'Death to the IDF' Chant … at UK's...
Harry Sisson and Don Lemon Continue Their Cringe Team-Up; Seem to Back Iran

Pepperidge Farm Remembers! Scott Jennings Reminds Us Justice Kagan Was Once Against Nationwide Injuctions

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:00 PM on June 29, 2025
Imgflip

This writer is fond of reminding people that Democrats always believe things are (D)ifferent when they do it.

The other day, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of President Trump and against activist judges issuing nationwide injunctions in relation to his birthright citizenship policies. The three Leftist justices dissented, with Justice Jackson writing such an idiotic dissent that Justice Barrett called her out in the majority opinion.

Advertisement

CNN's Scott Jennings reminded us that there was a time another dissenting Justice opposed nationwide injunctions: when a Democrat was president.

WATCH:

Jennings always delivers.

The GOAT.

When it comes to 'No Kings' it (D)epends.

That's judicial activism.

Yes.

And?

Recommended

Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Prisoners Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Jennings is brilliant.

Some parts of SCOTUS absolutely are.

Always.

So would we.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JUDGES LIBERAL MEDIA SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Prisoners Thread
Sam J.
No One Is Above the Law! Harmeet Dhillon Reminds Lefty Teacher He Can't Violate Parental Rights Anymore
Amy Curtis
Bat ... Poop ... CRAZY! Elie Mystal Goes on Bizarre Rant About Trump Murdering Journalists
Grateful Calvin
Elizabeth Warren Filming Herself In a Car at 2AM Bragging About READING a Bill Goes HEAP Big Wrong -Watch
Sam J.
Insane Asylum Seeker: Dem Chris Murphy Refuses to Give Credit to Trump for Shutting Down the Border
Warren Squire
The HORROR! Illegals Get Mean Ol' Letters from DHS Telling Them to GTFO and They 'Don't Know What to Do'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pro-Trans D-BAG Lecturing Women About Using Pronouns and Decency DECIMATED In Take-No-Prisoners Thread Sam J.
Advertisement