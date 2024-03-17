Mother Jones' Clara Jeffery DRAGGED for Being More Worried About Guy Protecting Free Speech Than Commies

Leave it to the Editor-in-Chief of Mother Jones, Clary Jeffery, to be more concerned about Elon Musk than the Communists who own TikTok. That's just such a bizarre take ... the guy protecting free speech is somehow worse than Commies.

Alrighty.

Then again, it is Mother Jones we're talking about.

I am way more worried about who owns Starlink than who owns Tik Tok. — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) March 17, 2024

Look at her defending the Commies.

Atta girl! You stand up to those evil people protecting free speech.

Heh. This is just so lame.

Which is why Mother Jones is a joke and a failure. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 17, 2024

Honestly, with all of the Lefty outlets shuttering their doors lately, we're somewhat surprised they're still standing. Then again, maybe they're like the 'boss' at the end of the progressive-media troll video game.

Because you’re a communist. — Mike Kilo 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Mike___Kilo) March 17, 2024

One good Communist deserves another, yes?

"Editor in Chief of Mother Jones" LOL believe me, @elonmusk is not worried about what you worry about. — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) March 17, 2024

Not even a little bit.

Sharpen up your coding skills — Frank James (@FrankJa33010918) March 17, 2024

There's still time to learn.

Indeed.

You gotta be some kind of deranged to hate a successful innovator and entrepreneur more than the CCP. 🖕 — Partner for Peace (@survive22morrow) March 17, 2024

Or you know, a progressive which is basically 'some kind of deranged.'

Of course you do you little commie. — Phineas J Whoopee, (@j_whoopee) March 17, 2024

This is fair. We'd only really be surprised if she supported Musk in his efforts to ensure everyone has a voice.

