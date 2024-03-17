Mother Jones' Clara Jeffery DRAGGED for Being More Worried About Guy Protecting Free Speech Than Commies

Bake the Cake? Milwaukee Bar Boasts It'll Close During the RNC So They...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on March 17, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Leave it to the Editor-in-Chief of Mother Jones, Clary Jeffery, to be more concerned about Elon Musk than the Communists who own TikTok. That's just such a bizarre take ... the guy protecting free speech is somehow worse than Commies.

Alrighty.

Then again, it is Mother Jones we're talking about.

Look at her defending the Commies.

Atta girl! You stand up to those evil people protecting free speech.

Heh. This is just so lame.

Honestly, with all of the Lefty outlets shuttering their doors lately, we're somewhat surprised they're still standing. Then again, maybe they're like the 'boss' at the end of the progressive-media troll video game.

One good Communist deserves another, yes?

Not even a little bit.

There's still time to learn.

Indeed.

Or you know, a progressive which is basically 'some kind of deranged.'

This is fair. We'd only really be surprised if she supported Musk in his efforts to ensure everyone has a voice.

