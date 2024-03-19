Keith Olbermann BACKPEDALS After Twitter Spanks Him for Wishing Death on Trump, Only Makes Things WORSE

Dude. SERIOUSLY?! Shaun King Hilariously Mocked for Officially BECOMING the GRIFT That...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on March 19, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, the cheese may have finally slid off Keith Olbermann's cracker. Don't get us wrong, the guy has been an un-glitter-glued mess of a man for decades but he's officially lost it and openly hoping for Trump to be assassinated.

 His tweet was reported so much Twitter made it invisible and now it looks like it may actually be gone.

This idiot knows threatening any president is a bad idea, right? Turns out he might since he's trying really hard to pretend anyone who thought he was hoping for that whole assassination thing is too stupid to know what he REALLY meant.

Told you, he's a freakin' mess.

HUR DUR.

Notice Olbermann still wants Trump dead. He didn't really do himself any favors here, but then again, he never really does.

Short. Simple. Accurate.

Every time we write about Keith this editor can't help but think about how he was literally too insane even for MSNBC ... 

And considering they still employ Joy Reid? Yikes.

