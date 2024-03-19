Keith Olbermann BACKPEDALS After Twitter Spanks Him for Wishing Death on Trump, Only Makes Things WORSE

As Twitchy readers know, the cheese may have finally slid off Keith Olbermann's cracker. Don't get us wrong, the guy has been an un-glitter-glued mess of a man for decades but he's officially lost it and openly hoping for Trump to be assassinated.

His tweet was reported so much Twitter made it invisible and now it looks like it may actually be gone.

This idiot knows threatening any president is a bad idea, right? Turns out he might since he's trying really hard to pretend anyone who thought he was hoping for that whole assassination thing is too stupid to know what he REALLY meant.

Told you, he's a freakin' mess.

I know nobody with an IQ greater than a halibut's has believed @FoxNews since 1996 but even from their whores this is idiotic



The RT clearly shows I'm hoping Trump's right, that he IS treated worse than Lincoln. As I've said for 9 years: THAT HE'S CONVICTED, THEN DIES IN PRISON pic.twitter.com/pBRznpLNvD — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) March 18, 2024

HUR DUR.

Notice Olbermann still wants Trump dead. He didn't really do himself any favors here, but then again, he never really does.

Everyone knew what you were saying LOLberman . — Helena Handbasket 🇮🇱 (@BumpstockBarbie) March 19, 2024

Keith's lunacy seems to be escalating and potentially moving toward more than violent fantasies. — CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) March 18, 2024

@Twitter How is this not ‘bringing physical harm’ to someone?! Why isn’t Olbermann suspended/ banned?! — Glenn Krummenacher (@GlennK1962HD2) March 18, 2024

Loser. — Jeff Bailey (@TheSisko) March 18, 2024

Short. Simple. Accurate.

Every time we write about Keith this editor can't help but think about how he was literally too insane even for MSNBC ...

And considering they still employ Joy Reid? Yikes.

