UNHINGED: Keith Olbermann Being Keith Olbermann, Casually Wishes Trump Was Assassinated

For the purposes of this article, this writer is just going to refer to Keith Olbermann as 'LOLbermann' because the man jumped the dang shark a long time ago. We here at Twitchy are so grateful to LOLbermann for not leaving X (Twitter) as he has promised to do time after time after time after time, because he is a never-ending source of hilarious content for us, and in Biden's economy, we all could use the extra income.

A couple of days ago on March 16th, LOLbermann, in true LOLbermann fashion, responded to a post by the 'Biden-Harris HQ' account that raised some eyebrows. Take a look:

What's more amusing about this is that it's not even the most outrageous thing the dude has ever said. X users were quick to jump in and hilarity ensued.

This account should be permanently suspended. — 𝕔hi𝓁𝓁iຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) March 17, 2024

Your account should be permanently banned. I’ve seen others lose theirs for much less 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) March 17, 2024

Of course it is, but X is kind of known for its very one-sided enforcement of their TOS.

You’re aware that Trump still has a secret service detail, right Keith? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 16, 2024

We're sure he knows, he just doesn't care, and all of us know that nothing will be done about this.

Typical leftist crybully.



Wishing someone else would do something you don't have the balls to do yourself.



Come on, Keef. We know you want to. Why don't you rent some testicles from one of your cats? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 17, 2024

You're wishing death on someone?? You old, weak GOOF

😡🖕 pic.twitter.com/LMokciwegl — Answers4Sean 🇨🇦 (@Answers4Sean) March 17, 2024

That’s not very nice, Keith. — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) March 16, 2024

The loving and tolerant left strikes again LOL

You do realize that calling for the assassination of political opposition would make you the bad guys… right? pic.twitter.com/z7KU8Iuhkg — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) March 17, 2024

Oh, but see, when you have a (D) by your name, the rules don't apply to you! It's (D)ifferent when YOU do it, but it's 'fascism' when anyone else does it. We don't make the rules, y'all.

Love him or hate him, but Trump broke so many people, and what's alarming is just how easy it was to do. A shocking number of people on the left were apparently already on the edge, and all Trump had to do was BREATHE to set them off.

Keith isn’t alone in this sentiment, he just said it out loud. The same lunatics who scream 'democracy is in danger' would be first to cheer assassinations of their political opponents. Truly evil stuff. https://t.co/18EL0nYgXh — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 18, 2024

This point should be highlighted, because Robby is 100 percent on the nose here. They are quite literally what they accuse us on the right of being. Remember, every accusation from a leftist is a confession.

The final form of Trump Derangement Syndrome https://t.co/bWcPatjykX pic.twitter.com/HJkQ9moD1i — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 18, 2024

There’s no excuse for Keith Olbermann wishing for Trump’s assassination.



None at all. https://t.co/ReBrnLtaS5 — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) March 18, 2024

We're sure that LOLbermann has his reasons. None that we sane people would consider valid or rational, but still.

Keith Olbermann is publicly hoping someone murders President Trump.



But he's not the bad guy here. https://t.co/mzb3ZUsIID pic.twitter.com/pEES0vVDby — Mary Beth | ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ 🦅🇺🇸 (@IfUCanKeepIt) March 18, 2024

He seems nice https://t.co/bQDVxAwqrv — Lil Thavage (@Lil_Thavage) March 18, 2024

A new low, even for him. https://t.co/f3TmHmZV9M — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) March 17, 2024

We likely have not yet seen the deepest depths that LOLbermann is willing to sink to. Even the Marianas Trench is looking at him and saying 'dude, you're making me look bad.'

Rest assured, he will find new and imaginative ways to go lower.

When communists tell you they want to use violence to destroy you. Believe them. https://t.co/v8cmHrdh0L — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) March 18, 2024

Can this guy get any more disgusting? He is so infatuated with Trump. 90% of what he posts or replies to is about Trump. I bet he dreams about him every night. What a pathetic life he must live & to think at one time he was respected as a commentator...and this is him now! 🤭🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/MpQu3XZSd3 — Coach S 🇺🇸 (@AZ_CoachS) March 18, 2024

To be fair, back in 1980, LOLbermann did suffer a head injury when he attempted to leap onto a subway car, hitting his head on the door, so there's a potential explanation here. He doesn't even drive because of this injury.

Let's just all be honest here, a head injury totally makes sense.

***

