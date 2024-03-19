UNHINGED: Keith Olbermann Being Keith Olbermann, Casually Wishes Trump Was Assassinated

Aaron Rupar Stunned What Donald Trump Said About Lifelong Devout Catholic Joe Biden
Laura W.  |  7:00 AM on March 19, 2024
Twitchy

For the purposes of this article, this writer is just going to refer to Keith Olbermann as 'LOLbermann' because the man jumped the dang shark a long time ago. We here at Twitchy are so grateful to LOLbermann for not leaving X (Twitter) as he has promised to do time after time after time after time, because he is a never-ending source of hilarious content for us, and in Biden's economy, we all could use the extra income.

A couple of days ago on March 16th, LOLbermann, in true LOLbermann fashion, responded to a post by the 'Biden-Harris HQ' account that raised some eyebrows. Take a look:

What's more amusing about this is that it's not even the most outrageous thing the dude has ever said. X users were quick to jump in and hilarity ensued.

Of course it is, but X is kind of known for its very one-sided enforcement of their TOS.

We're sure he knows, he just doesn't care, and all of us know that nothing will be done about this.

The loving and tolerant left strikes again LOL

Oh, but see, when you have a (D) by your name, the rules don't apply to you! It's (D)ifferent when YOU do it, but it's 'fascism' when anyone else does it. We don't make the rules, y'all.

Love him or hate him, but Trump broke so many people, and what's alarming is just how easy it was to do. A shocking number of people on the left were apparently already on the edge, and all Trump had to do was BREATHE to set them off.

This point should be highlighted, because Robby is 100 percent on the nose here. They are quite literally what they accuse us on the right of being. Remember, every accusation from a leftist is a confession.

We're sure that LOLbermann has his reasons. None that we sane people would consider valid or rational, but still.

We likely have not yet seen the deepest depths that LOLbermann is willing to sink to. Even the Marianas Trench is looking at him and saying 'dude, you're making me look bad.'

 

Rest assured, he will find new and imaginative ways to go lower.

To be fair, back in 1980, LOLbermann did suffer a head injury when he attempted to leap onto a subway car, hitting his head on the door, so there's a potential explanation here. He doesn't even drive because of this injury. 

Let's just all be honest here, a head injury totally makes sense.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

