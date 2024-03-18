SHOCKING NEWS: New Study Reports that Woke People Are Likely to Be Depressed and Unhappy

Hang on to your hats, Twitchy readers. The New York Post has some news about a brand new study that will absolutely FLOOR you.

Are you sitting down? Do you have your phone handy in case you need to call 911?

OK, here we go ...

‘Woke’ people more likely to be unahppy, anxious and depressed, new study suggests https://t.co/25RQn08ouR pic.twitter.com/QDHcGadc8D — New York Post (@nypost) March 17, 2024

As Keanu Reeves might say, 'WHOA.'

This news comes as a complete shock to us. We need to read more about the study to find out what this is all about.

Is ignorance bliss?

Wait. Hang on. THAT'S the first sentence of this article?

We have to pause right there for a second. Is the Post seriously suggesting that anyone who is not 'woke' is ignorant?

Yes. Yes, they are.

Psychological researchers in Finland have created an assessment to help measure an individual’s commitment to principles of social justice and made some surprising findings across the Finnish population — including a negative correlation between progressive ideals and levels of happiness. Their findings, published in the Scandinavian Journal of Psychology, suggest other Western nations may see similar patterns among their socially conscious citizens. [The study's] Critical Social Justice Attitude Scale identified seven truisms of woke people: 'If white people have on average a higher level of income than black people, it is because of racism.'

'University reading lists should include fewer white or European authors.'

'Microaggressions should be challenged often and actively.'

'Trans* women who compete with women in sports are not helping women’s rights.' (reverse scored)

'We don’t need to talk more about the color of people’s skin.'

'A white person cannot understand how a black person feels equally well as another black person.'

'A member of a privileged group can adopt features or cultural elements of a less privileged group.' (reverse scored)

The most concerning finding was the relationship between mental health and agreement with the scale. Specifically, researchers found a high prevalence of anxiety and depression in people who believe the statement 'If white people have on average a higher income than black people, it is because of racism.' More broadly, they found that those who identified as left-wing were most likely to report lower mental well-being.

Well, no s***, Sherlock.

But according to the Post's premise in the article, the people who believe those ridiculous, woke ideas are the 'intelligent' and 'educated' ones.

Yeah, OK.

We didn’t need a “study” to know this — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 17, 2024

We have to wonder how much money Finland spent on this waste of time.

If you're embracing a way of looking at the world that makes you, "unhappy, anxious and depressed" when lots of other good, smart people are happy, there's a pretty high chance there's something horribly wrong with your worldview. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 17, 2024

No, no. It's the happy people who are wrong because of 'ignorance,' according to the Post.

Wokeness is a form of mental illness that we decided to treat as political opinion because it's hard for anyone to tell women they are batshit crazy.



I don't mean all women are crazy, obviously. But wokeness is primarily a mental health issue for women that we decided to treat… https://t.co/XuRzEJSHXm — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 18, 2024

The tweet continues, '... we decided to treat like opinion. It's closer to self-harm, like cutting."

Of course, men can be woke (and therefore, miserable) as well, but it is worth noting that the study also found that 60 percent of women believed in the woke truisms, compared to only 14 percent of men.

The cats with anti-depressants meme just keeps winning https://t.co/JKO50ZvQYc pic.twitter.com/sNJnck2LZS — Disparu (@disparutoo) March 18, 2024

Turns out that godless narcissists living in a delusional world of endless victimization are generally unhappy and depressed. Who could have known! https://t.co/AoPCwucHS3 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 17, 2024

If your whole personality centers around yourself and the fictional feeling of being 'oppressed,' of course you are going to be unhappy.

Woke people actively search for reasons to be upset... so this makes perfect sense. https://t.co/haJt2QvyYa — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 18, 2024

It's pretty logical.

Oilfield Rando had a similar thought:

I think it’s the opposite direction. Unhappy, anxious, and depressed people are more likely to become Woke. https://t.co/R21yrJ8PZ4 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 17, 2024

The people who whine and want to make everyone miserable are themselves miserable? Who would have guessed? https://t.co/ifYMEs773B — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 18, 2024

It is the fact that non-woke people are happy that makes them the most unhappy. You really can't get much more toxic and damaged than that.

That tends to happen when you join a hateful cult that heaps guilt on your soul with no chance at grace or forgiveness https://t.co/iB8l5189xx — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) March 18, 2024

Saying, 'You need Jesus' is a pretty common expression, but it seems fitting here (or similar religions, such as Judaism, that also offer grace).

Next you’ll tell me water is wet. https://t.co/o9xdFnwwNy — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 18, 2024

Don't give them any ideas. They'll probably ask for a few hundred million dollars to conduct that study ... and still won't come up with a conclusive answer.

This is brand new information. https://t.co/VN01Vwl5nJ — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 17, 2024

Who could have ever predicted this after seeing how they handled COVID by forcing everyone to be as miserable and anxious as they are? https://t.co/jcXrEEWgmv — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 18, 2024

Some of them STILL want everyone to wear masks and get boosters every few weeks. (We could make a Taylor Lorenz joke here, but it's a little too easy.)

Study finds the obvious. https://t.co/zPiqYgA5lK — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) March 18, 2024

That's a better headline, New York Post. Fixed it for you.

Well, this writer doesn't really want anyone to be unhappy, but if they continue to cling to insane ideas like 'everything is RACIST,' then yes. Let them be miserable. Because a society that buys into those things is a society headed for destruction.

This just in. Study shows that demoralized people are demoralized. More news at 11. https://t.co/cjzM2agiBq — Yuri Bezmenov's Ghost (@Ne_pas_couvrir) March 17, 2024

There is nothing 'happy' about woke ideals and thinking. Woke is simply thinly disguised cultural Marxism and all Marxism wants is for people to be subjugated and without hope.

And there it is. The Finnish study personified. This video probably could have saved them a lot of money.

But while we are laughing at the premise -- and results -- of the study and saying to ourselves, 'Well, DUH,' never forget the framing that the Post put on the story.

Woke people being depressed isn't the problem. No, YOU are the problem because you're not as smart -- and abjectly miserable -- as they are.

If we've said it once, we've said it 1,000 times. And we'll say it a million more times if we need to:

'You really don't hate the media enough.'

