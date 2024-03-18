Sen. Brian Schatz Tells Headline Writers How to Take Donald Trump Quote Out...
It's a Bloodbath (Hoax) Out There!
CNN Obviously Has No Problem With 'Bloodbath' When THEY Use the Word
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Concerned First Amendment Hamstrings Government
'Most Important SCOTUS Case of My Lifetime': Recap of Oral Arguments in Murthy...
Andy McCarthy Spots Supreme Irony in Lefties Getting Triggered by Trump's 'Bloodbath' Comm...
Snubbed RFK JR. Gets Excluded From Kennedy Family St. Patrick's Day Photo With...
WOW: Biden's Rules on Gas-Powered Vehicles Sure Sound Like That 'Bloodbath' Trump Predicte...
Connecticut Is Looking to Make Most of the State a ‘Gun-Free Zone’
NBC News' Presidential Historian Makes It Clear There Will Be a 'Bloodbath' If...
Has the 'Climate Crisis' Ruined Your Relationships? Tell The Guardian All About Your...
Planet Fitness Gets MAJOR Backlash Over Trans Policy After Woman Complains About Man...
PRIORITIES: Having Solved All Our Problems, Feds Crack Down on Broken McDonald's Ice...
Hillary Clinton Asks Question About Trump's 'Bloodbath' Remark but Does NOT Want to...

SHOCKING NEWS: New Study Reports that Woke People Are Likely to Be Depressed and Unhappy

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:00 PM on March 18, 2024
Twitchy

Hang on to your hats, Twitchy readers. The New York Post has some news about a brand new study that will absolutely FLOOR you. 

Are you sitting down? Do you have your phone handy in case you need to call 911? 

Advertisement

OK, here we go ...

As Keanu Reeves might say, 'WHOA.'

This news comes as a complete shock to us. We need to read more about the study to find out what this is all about.

Is ignorance bliss?

Wait. Hang on. THAT'S the first sentence of this article? 

We have to pause right there for a second. Is the Post seriously suggesting that anyone who is not 'woke' is ignorant? 

Yes. Yes, they are. 

Psychological researchers in Finland have created an assessment to help measure an individual’s commitment to principles of social justice and made some surprising findings across the Finnish population — including a negative correlation between progressive ideals and levels of happiness.

Their findings, published in the Scandinavian Journal of Psychology, suggest other Western nations may see similar patterns among their socially conscious citizens.

[The study's] Critical Social Justice Attitude Scale identified seven truisms of woke people:

  • 'If white people have on average a higher level of income than black people, it is because of racism.'
  • 'University reading lists should include fewer white or European authors.'
  • 'Microaggressions should be challenged often and actively.'
  • 'Trans* women who compete with women in sports are not helping women’s rights.' (reverse scored)
  • 'We don’t need to talk more about the color of people’s skin.'
  • 'A white person cannot understand how a black person feels equally well as another black person.'
  • 'A member of a privileged group can adopt features or cultural elements of a less privileged group.' (reverse scored)
The most concerning finding was the relationship between mental health and agreement with the scale. Specifically, researchers found a high prevalence of anxiety and depression in people who believe the statement 'If white people have on average a higher income than black people, it is because of racism.' More broadly, they found that those who identified as left-wing were most likely to report lower mental well-being.

Recommended

'Most Important SCOTUS Case of My Lifetime': Recap of Oral Arguments in Murthy v. Missouri
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Well, no s***, Sherlock. 

But according to the Post's premise in the article, the people who believe those ridiculous, woke ideas are the 'intelligent' and 'educated' ones. 

Yeah, OK. 

We have to wonder how much money Finland spent on this waste of time.

No, no. It's the happy people who are wrong because of 'ignorance,' according to the Post. 

The tweet continues, '... we decided to treat like opinion. It's closer to self-harm, like cutting." 

Of course, men can be woke (and therefore, miserable) as well, but it is worth noting that the study also found that 60 percent of women believed in the woke truisms, compared to only 14 percent of men. 

Advertisement

If your whole personality centers around yourself and the fictional feeling of being 'oppressed,' of course you are going to be unhappy. 

It's pretty logical. 

Oilfield Rando had a similar thought: 

It is the fact that non-woke people are happy that makes them the most unhappy. You really can't get much more toxic and damaged than that. 

Advertisement

Saying, 'You need Jesus' is a pretty common expression, but it seems fitting here (or similar religions, such as Judaism, that also offer grace).

Don't give them any ideas. They'll probably ask for a few hundred million dollars to conduct that study ... and still won't come up with a conclusive answer. 

Some of them STILL want everyone to wear masks and get boosters every few weeks. (We could make a Taylor Lorenz joke here, but it's a little too easy.)

That's a better headline, New York Post. Fixed it for you. 

Well, this writer doesn't really want anyone to be unhappy, but if they continue to cling to insane ideas like 'everything is RACIST,' then yes. Let them be miserable. Because a society that buys into those things is a society headed for destruction. 

Advertisement

There is nothing 'happy' about woke ideals and thinking. Woke is simply thinly disguised cultural Marxism and all Marxism wants is for people to be subjugated and without hope. 

And there it is. The Finnish study personified. This video probably could have saved them a lot of money. 

But while we are laughing at the premise -- and results -- of the study and saying to ourselves, 'Well, DUH,' never forget the framing that the Post put on the story.

Woke people being depressed isn't the problem. No, YOU are the problem because you're not as smart -- and abjectly miserable -- as they are.

If we've said it once, we've said it 1,000 times. And we'll say it a million more times if we need to: 

'You really don't hate the media enough.'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement
Tags: MENTAL HEALTH MENTAL ILLNESS NEW YORK POST WOKE WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Most Important SCOTUS Case of My Lifetime': Recap of Oral Arguments in Murthy v. Missouri
Amy Curtis
Sen. Brian Schatz Tells Headline Writers How to Take Donald Trump Quote Out of Context
Brett T.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Concerned First Amendment Hamstrings Government
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Planet Fitness Gets MAJOR Backlash Over Trans Policy After Woman Complains About Man In Locker Room
Amy Curtis
CNN Obviously Has No Problem With 'Bloodbath' When THEY Use the Word
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Most Important SCOTUS Case of My Lifetime': Recap of Oral Arguments in Murthy v. Missouri Amy Curtis
Advertisement