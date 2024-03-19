Incitement to VIOLENCE! REEE! Joe Scarborough DRAGGED With His OWN 'Bloodbath' Tweet and...
It Is SOOO On! Trump Calls Down the THUNDER on ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for Defaming Him

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on March 19, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy readers know, George Stephanopoulos really stepped in it when he badgered Nancy Mace about being a rape survivor and voting for Trump. Stephanopoulos lied about Trump being found liable for rape ...

Seems like defamation, eh? Not that we're experts or anything, we'll leave that to Trump's attorneys:

The post continues ...

The lawsuit stems from Stephanopoulos’ questioning of Mace about being a r*pe survivor.

The show host lied about Trump during his questioning of Mace when he asserted that Trump was found “liable for r*pe.”

“Judges and two separate juries have found him liable for r*pe and for defaming the victim of that r*pe. How do you square your endorsement of Donald Trump with the testimony we just saw?” Stephanopoulos said.

Trump was *not* found liable for r*pe.“These statements were and remain false, and were made by Defendant Stephanopoulos with actual malice or with a reckless disregard for the truth given that Defendant Stephanopoulos knows that these statements are patently and demonstrably false,” Trump’s attorneys said.

Time for some real consequences for these liars.

Seems pretty simple.

We're betting he claims he 'misspoke.'

Once a Clintonite, always a Clintonite.

======================================================================

======================================================================

