It Is SOOO On! Trump Calls Down the THUNDER on ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for Defaming Him

As Twitchy readers know, George Stephanopoulos really stepped in it when he badgered Nancy Mace about being a rape survivor and voting for Trump. Stephanopoulos lied about Trump being found liable for rape ...

Seems like defamation, eh? Not that we're experts or anything, we'll leave that to Trump's attorneys:

BREAKING: Donald Trump sues ABC News and host George Stephanopoulos for defaming him during an interview with Rep. Nancy Mace.



Good 🔥



The lawsuit stems from Stephanopoulos’ questioning of Mace about being a r*pe survivor.



The show host apparently lied about Trump during his… pic.twitter.com/0ojdHHFS7R — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 19, 2024

The post continues ...

The lawsuit stems from Stephanopoulos’ questioning of Mace about being a r*pe survivor. The show host lied about Trump during his questioning of Mace when he asserted that Trump was found “liable for r*pe.” “Judges and two separate juries have found him liable for r*pe and for defaming the victim of that r*pe. How do you square your endorsement of Donald Trump with the testimony we just saw?” Stephanopoulos said. Trump was *not* found liable for r*pe.“These statements were and remain false, and were made by Defendant Stephanopoulos with actual malice or with a reckless disregard for the truth given that Defendant Stephanopoulos knows that these statements are patently and demonstrably false,” Trump’s attorneys said.

Time for some real consequences for these liars.

I think the court document made it absolutely clear. Trump did NOT r*pe her! pic.twitter.com/UbmoLLQr1A — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) March 19, 2024

Seems pretty simple.

Things like this can bring change to MSM to stop the lies.



Will ABC defend the Greek? Or will this expose them? — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) March 19, 2024

We're betting he claims he 'misspoke.'

And George called Bubba Clinton’s victims “bimbos” in his book. ABC is #FakeNews — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 19, 2024

Once a Clintonite, always a Clintonite.

