Supporters of Former NBC Exec Weirdo Seemingly Obsessed With Barron Trump Only Make Things WORSE and LOL

As Twitchy readers know, former NBCUniversal exec Mike Sington has what appears to be an unhealthy obsession with Barron Trump. We get it, plenty of weirdos and losers pick on Trump's youngest kid because well, they're weirdos and losers. But Sington's tweets have been especially creepy.

He tried to explain the creepy, off-putting, quite frankly nasty tweets ...

I address the Barron Trump “fair game” post. https://t.co/kYeOCau5di — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 20, 2024

... but really only made things worse for himself AND the weirdos defending him.

Yeah, some people are defending him. Weird, right? TDS is very real, you guys. Remember when it used to be a joke? Good times.

Love You Mike!!

Look at all these ppl defending an 18yo boy who don't give two shits about Trump's rapes of underage girls



Welcome to Real Life, Barron

Cry more — Vicki (@vickihb_one) March 20, 2024

Getting stalked on Twitter by some creepy Trump hater is 'real life'?

Who ARE these people?

Everyone losing their mind over “fair game,” also laughed at Bloodbath as nothing to worry about. They also tweeted racist misogynistic comments about Sasha and Malia Obama but suddenly want to brand your quote as creepy-but lose it when they read/hear someone call DT a “rapist” — Evie CG (@cg_evie) March 20, 2024

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

True story.

Most people, however, see the posts for the bizarre harassment they really are:

Tweeting for years about minors you hope turn out "gay" just to tweet that newly 18-year-olds are "fair game" confirms what we've all known.



You're a predator. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 20, 2024

When are you going to accept the job offer from The Lincoln Project? — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) March 20, 2024

*cough cough*

The post should have been…



“I’m sorry for my behavior and accept accountability. I will be deleting my account”. — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) March 20, 2024

As you can see, he only made things worse for himself.

You can tell by checking responses to his other posts as he tried to put this behind him, or whatever:

For example:

“I have not forgiven myself because I didn’t shut his as* down.” Stormy Daniels says she feels some responsibility for all the women Trump allegedly sexually assaulted after her. (Video: Peacock) pic.twitter.com/fqWVT4WJ4o — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 20, 2024

First response on this post?

See what we mean?

Delete your account, dude.

