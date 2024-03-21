Ya' LOVE to See It! Good News for Trump, BAD News for Michael...
Supporters of Former NBC Exec Weirdo Seemingly Obsessed With Barron Trump Only Make Things WORSE and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on March 21, 2024

As Twitchy readers know, former NBCUniversal exec Mike Sington has what appears to be an unhealthy obsession with Barron Trump. We get it, plenty of weirdos and losers pick on Trump's youngest kid because well, they're weirdos and losers. But Sington's tweets have been especially creepy.

Advertisement

He tried to explain the creepy, off-putting, quite frankly nasty tweets ... 

... but really only made things worse for himself AND the weirdos defending him.

Yeah, some people are defending him. Weird, right? TDS is very real, you guys. Remember when it used to be a joke? Good times.

Getting stalked on Twitter by some creepy Trump hater is 'real life'?

Who ARE these people?

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM. 

True story.

Most people, however, see the posts for the bizarre harassment they really are:

*cough cough*

As you can see, he only made things worse for himself. 

You can tell by checking responses to his other posts as he tried to put this behind him, or whatever:

For example:

First response on this post?

See what we mean?

Delete your account, dude.

