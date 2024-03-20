Barron Trump Is 'Fair Game' Declares Former NBCUniversal Executive

We've come to have very low expectations from Hollywood activist types and they seldom disappoint. Take Mike Sington, 'former NBC Universal senior executive', current 'lifestyle expert' and a guy who seems to have a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Sington could be doing it for the clicks or maybe he has lent his name to some comms shop who Tweet agitprop in his name or could quite possibly could be the person who sits and obsessively hate-watches Fox news.

Interestingly, he Tweeted this today.

Barron Trump turns 18 today. He’s fair game now. pic.twitter.com/S6kiROUWD5 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 20, 2024

Twitter (X) can be a cesspool at times. Nasty Progressives who say they are on the Right Side of History™ lack the self awareness to realize they are the people they hate.

The Tweet was deleted. Perhaps the wall of instant outrage did it. Or maybe it was a call from his publicist. But don't worry. We have the screenshot.

Note that there's no apology or acknowledgement. He's just powering through with another Trump Tweet.

Huh? Being 18 makes a public official's kid open to criticism? Since when? When has 18 ever been the rule for criticizing the child of a famous person, esp when said child stays out of the spotlight? Or is this a statutory thing? Because it sure sounds like a statutory thing. https://t.co/VsVZeuqedc — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 20, 2024

Sick, isn't it?

Bruh be honest - when did you set a calendar reminder for this event? — JM (@SomeDude1886) March 20, 2024

Throw in "creepy" too. Maybe a dash of "obsessed".

Let the mockery begin. All of your favorite big accounts weighed in.

You’re a weird, sick man Mike. Weird and sick. Seek help. This is not normal. Your photo makes it absolute nightmare fuel. pic.twitter.com/k7Eb5EEHjo — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 20, 2024

"He's fair game NOW" implying you've been lusting after a minor. pic.twitter.com/gWQHLcnaer — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 20, 2024

Lincoln project vibes https://t.co/7iJe9VlF4x — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 20, 2024

Heh!

They’re the good guys tho https://t.co/XX4YwNoCbl — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 20, 2024

See the "Right Side of History" remark above.

This creepy NBC guy is completely broken. I wonder if he has kids? Nephews? Nieces? How old are they? https://t.co/MW9ej7Ko75 — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) March 20, 2024

Some people wake up and say GM.



Others wake up and tweet about a former president’s son turning 18—kinda fuckin weird. https://t.co/JQSlRlW1vN — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) March 20, 2024

There's so much gold in the replies we wish we could include them all. But you get the gist.

***

