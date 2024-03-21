WaPo Reports Biden's Stutter Has Surged Into the Presidential Campaign Because Bully Trump...
Chicago’s Disturbing Lawsuit Against Glock
SCOTUS Findings Include Not 1, Not 2, but 3 'BOMBSHELL' Developments Showing HOW...
Holy S**T Is Right! Woke-Infested Google BUSTED Trying to Quietly Change Search Results...
Here's How the Biden Plans to Contrast Himself From Trump (Good Luck With...
Ya' LOVE to See It! Good News for Trump, BAD News for Michael...
Supporters of Former NBC Exec Weirdo Seemingly Obsessed With Barron Trump Only Make...
Finish the Job: New Palestinian Poll Tells Israel All They Need to Know...
OH, SNAP: Rep. Mike Waltz DESTROYS Eric Swalwell in Less Than Thirty Seconds...
‘I've Done Everything I Can To Keep My Children Out of the Public...
The Atlantic: Any New Yorker Will Tell You What They Love About the...
Biden Judicial Nominee Not a Gun Expert, Can’t Define ‘Assault Weapon’
DEI Kills: Woke Doctors Remove Very Real Racial Differences in Kidney Function, Mess...
Rep. Katie Porter Says Trump Will Have His Demise; Maybe a Heart Attack

LET'S DOOO THIS! Per the Oversight Committee, Things are About to Get REALLY REAL for Joe Biden (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on March 21, 2024
Twitter

The Oversight Committee should sell tickets for this ... might help cut back on some of our deficit.

KIDDING.

But you guys know what we mean, this could be the PPV event of the DECADE. 

Advertisement

We're not exactly holding our breath for ol' Joe to show up and testify because surely he's too old and feeble.

Right?

But we like where Comer is going.

Seems a very fair and common-sense approach, yes?

And if Joe has nothing to hide it shouldn't be an issue.

Admit it, this could absolutely be popcorn-worthy even if only for the gaffes and snafus that come out of Biden's mouth.

He could mean an invite first, then if Joe refuses, a subpoena. 

Perhaps this is Comer's way of being respectful?

Recommended

SCOTUS Findings Include Not 1, Not 2, but 3 'BOMBSHELL' Developments Showing HOW Elections Can Be Rigged
Sam J.
Advertisement

Wouldn't we all like to know?

We have to say, going through the comments and responses to Comer's announcement ... the Left is just unhinged. We know you know this, but the amount of shrieking at Comer and this committee for DARING to hold Biden accountable for what looks like a lot of corruption is off the charts. And you know these same frothy-mouthed morons thumping their chests were more than happy to see Trump impeached over a phone call nobody heard.

Yes. Everything is stupid and getting stupider.

Seriously, it's time for the GOP to get it done.

======================================================================

Related:

SCOTUS Findings Include Not 1, Not 2, but 3 'BOMBSHELL' Developments Showing HOW Elections Can Be Rigged

Holy S**T Is Right! Woke-Infested Google BUSTED Trying to Quietly Change Search Results for THIS Word

Advertisement

Ya' LOVE to See It! Good News for Trump, BAD News for Michael Cohen, and Even WORSE News for Alvin Bragg

Former NBC Exec and TOOL Seemingly Obsessed with Barron Trump Continues Making Things WORSE for HIMSELF

Rachel Bitecofer Shows Her True Colors Worrying About Who Will Pick Her Food If Trump Secures the Border

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SCOTUS Findings Include Not 1, Not 2, but 3 'BOMBSHELL' Developments Showing HOW Elections Can Be Rigged
Sam J.
Holy S**T Is Right! Woke-Infested Google BUSTED Trying to Quietly Change Search Results for THIS Word
Sam J.
WaPo Reports Biden's Stutter Has Surged Into the Presidential Campaign Because Bully Trump Mocks It
Doug P.
Ya' LOVE to See It! Good News for Trump, BAD News for Michael Cohen, and Even WORSE News for Alvin Bragg
Sam J.
Finish the Job: New Palestinian Poll Tells Israel All They Need to Know to Continue Destroying Hamas
Grateful Calvin
OH, SNAP: Rep. Mike Waltz DESTROYS Eric Swalwell in Less Than Thirty Seconds (Watch)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SCOTUS Findings Include Not 1, Not 2, but 3 'BOMBSHELL' Developments Showing HOW Elections Can Be Rigged Sam J.
Advertisement