LET'S DOOO THIS! Per the Oversight Committee, Things are About to Get REALLY REAL for Joe Biden (Watch)

The Oversight Committee should sell tickets for this ... might help cut back on some of our deficit.

KIDDING.

But you guys know what we mean, this could be the PPV event of the DECADE.

🚨 Chairman Comer closes today’s impeachment inquiry hearing by saying he will invite President Biden to the Oversight Committee to provide his testimony. pic.twitter.com/DkA2C4zvfm — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 20, 2024

We're not exactly holding our breath for ol' Joe to show up and testify because surely he's too old and feeble.

Right?

But we like where Comer is going.

🚨🚨🚨



In the coming days, I will invite President Joe Biden to the House Oversight Committee to provide his own testimony and explain why his family received tens of millions of dollars from foreign companies with his assistance. — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) March 20, 2024

Seems a very fair and common-sense approach, yes?

And if Joe has nothing to hide it shouldn't be an issue.

Admit it, this could absolutely be popcorn-worthy even if only for the gaffes and snafus that come out of Biden's mouth.

Invite or SUBPOENA! — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) March 20, 2024

He could mean an invite first, then if Joe refuses, a subpoena.

Perhaps this is Comer's way of being respectful?

I'd like to know about the shell companies. And the 5,400 emails where he used a fake name to conduct "business" pic.twitter.com/7WbYaX2GAl — Blame Soros | America Last | Get Used to It (@Jude_62) March 20, 2024

Wouldn't we all like to know?

We have to say, going through the comments and responses to Comer's announcement ... the Left is just unhinged. We know you know this, but the amount of shrieking at Comer and this committee for DARING to hold Biden accountable for what looks like a lot of corruption is off the charts. And you know these same frothy-mouthed morons thumping their chests were more than happy to see Trump impeached over a phone call nobody heard.

Yes. Everything is stupid and getting stupider.

Seriously, it's time for the GOP to get it done.

