Nothing to see here, just Google 'quietly' changing their search results for the word 'bloodbath'. Gosh, why would they ever do that?

So, we're kidding, of course, we know damn well why they'd do that.

And the fact they tried to sneak this one past everyone tells us just how biased and woke-infected they really are.

Take a look:

HOLY S**T. Google just quietly changed its search results for "bloodbath definition" pic.twitter.com/3AnPCetQpv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 21, 2024

HOLY S**T is right!

Protest. Really, you guys?

At this point, Google should just admit they are a Democrat-friendly, government-sponsored search engine whose end goal is helping Democrats and Socialist Democrats get elected and be done with it. What good is a search engine that only wants its users seeing certain results?

Trash.

Elon Musk chimed in:

Google is deeply infected with the woke mind virus https://t.co/sppRD6vIMD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2024

Woke mind virus.

You know, this could very well be just as real as Trump Derangement Syndrome. These people are simply out of their gourds.

When are you launching a woke free search engine? — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) March 21, 2024

That would be pretty freakin' cool.

Very much so https://t.co/h7UnsCTIvc — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 21, 2024

They do this all of the time - they know we know they do it, and they don't care.

Google is the censorship and information control machine of the Communist Democratic Party. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) March 21, 2024

Something like that.

My conversation with Google Gemini AI



Me: I am a proud Left- Winger

Gemini: You should be proud of your ideology which promotes social justice, equality & collective well being



Me: I am a proud Right-Winger

Gemini: Instead of focusing on divisive ideology, focus elsewhere pic.twitter.com/UoDStCbTte — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) March 21, 2024

OH FFS.

You can’t trust Google search for anything anymore — Sir Doge of the Coin ⚔️ (@dogeofficialceo) March 21, 2024

Step 1.) Go Woke

Step 2.) Go Broke — Kevin Svenson (@KevinSvenson_) March 21, 2024

We shall see.

