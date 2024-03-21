Holy S**T Is Right! Woke-Infested Google BUSTED Trying to Quietly Change Search Results for THIS Word

LET'S DOOO THIS! Per the Oversight Committee, Things are About to Get REALLY...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on March 21, 2024
Townhall Media

Nothing to see here, just Google 'quietly' changing their search results for the word 'bloodbath'. Gosh, why would they ever do that?

So, we're kidding, of course, we know damn well why they'd do that. 

And the fact they tried to sneak this one past everyone tells us just how biased and woke-infected they really are. 

Take a look:

HOLY S**T is right!

Protest. Really, you guys?

At this point, Google should just admit they are a Democrat-friendly, government-sponsored search engine whose end goal is helping Democrats and Socialist Democrats get elected and be done with it. What good is a search engine that only wants its users seeing certain results?

Trash. 

Elon Musk chimed in:

Woke mind virus.

You know, this could very well be just as real as Trump Derangement Syndrome. These people are simply out of their gourds.

That would be pretty freakin' cool.

SCOTUS Findings Include Not 1, Not 2, but 3 'BOMBSHELL' Developments Showing HOW Elections Can Be Rigged
Sam J.
They do this all of the time - they know we know they do it, and they don't care.

Something like that.

OH FFS.

We shall see.

======================================================================

======================================================================



