LOL! You Can Actually SEE Jerry Nadler Getting DUMBER in Real-Time Claiming THIS About Women's Sports

We're not entirely sure what Rep. Jerry Nadler was thinking when he made this very easily debunked claim about men NOT competing in women's sports ... perhaps he wasn't thinking at all. Guess we should all just be happy he's not slinking off to the side for some unknown reason during a presser.

Remember when he did that?!

Man.

Watch this closely, it's short but if you pay attention you can see him getting dumber in real-time:

.@RepJerryNadler: "Men do not compete in women's sports."



Who wants to tell him about Lia Thomas -- a man, who has competed in women's sports.@Riley_Gaines_? pic.twitter.com/LLjUTzD1jJ — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 21, 2024

Either he hasn't been paying attention to reality OR he's really and truly just that ignorant.

Then again, as we've said before, we should just learn to embrace the power of 'and'.

Lia Thomas is a dude. — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) March 21, 2024

All day every day and twice on Sundays.

Since they can’t define a woman, how can they define a man? — Bidenflation 🇺🇸🇨🇱🏴‍☠️ (@DKayWeb) March 21, 2024

WHOA. Mind blown.

Also, Nadler: Antifa is a "myth"



TERM LIMITS. pic.twitter.com/v9b9ML5jsm — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) March 21, 2024

Nadler is definitely one of THE poster children for term limits.

I know he has to stretch the definition of man to be able to include himself, but biological men are absolutely competing in women’s sports. — Dad of the Desert (@DadoftheDesert) March 21, 2024

Yup. Jerry, that person on the Left? That's not a chick.

That's. A. DUDE.

Maybe Jerry doesn't remember what women look like? Something?

Totally not his fault. That belt around his neck is cutting off his air supply. — Lee Whitney (@LeeWhitneyHayek) March 21, 2024

THAT's it.

We knew it!

