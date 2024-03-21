LOL! You Can Actually SEE Jerry Nadler Getting DUMBER in Real-Time Claiming THIS About Women's Sports

Don't Look Now, But Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar Are Teaming Up to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:18 PM on March 21, 2024
Twitchy

We're not entirely sure what Rep. Jerry Nadler was thinking when he made this very easily debunked claim about men NOT competing in women's sports ... perhaps he wasn't thinking at all. Guess we should all just be happy he's not slinking off to the side for some unknown reason during a presser.

Remember when he did that?! 

Man.

Watch this closely, it's short but if you pay attention you can see him getting dumber in real-time:

Either he hasn't been paying attention to reality OR he's really and truly just that ignorant.

Then again, as we've said before, we should just learn to embrace the power of 'and'.

All day every day and twice on Sundays.

WHOA. Mind blown.

Nadler is definitely one of THE poster children for term limits.

Yup. Jerry, that person on the Left? That's not a chick.

That's. A. DUDE.

Maybe Jerry doesn't remember what women look like? Something?

THAT's it.

We knew it!

