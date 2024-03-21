Don't Look Now, But Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar Are Teaming Up to...
Bless Her STUPID Little Heart: AOC Doubles DOWN Snapping at Ted Cruz for Mocking Her RICO Comments & LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on March 21, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

WOOF, did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez make a fool of herself with her RICO comments or what? She's an actress, surely someone close to her has a script she can stick to in the future to avoid making a complete fool of herself in public, right?

She has said some impressively, even exceptionally stupid things in the past, but this was special, even for her.

Ted Cruz obviously couldn't resist making a dig at the Socialist Democrat 'star'.

Heck, most of Twitter has been making fun of her:

Guess Cruz mocking her was the straw that broke the commie's back.

Although if we're being honest, she's not really helping herself out here. She is helping TWITCHY though so, thanks.

Awww, bless her stupid little heart.

Guess she doesn't like getting mocked nonstop for saying something stupid. You'd think she'd be used to it by now.

Let it go, let it go ...

Would appear that way.

Hilarious, right?

Tough crowd.

She really should just take the L.

But, we all know she won't.

