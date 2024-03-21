Bless Her STUPID Little Heart: AOC Doubles DOWN Snapping at Ted Cruz for Mocking Her RICO Comments & LOL

WOOF, did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez make a fool of herself with her RICO comments or what? She's an actress, surely someone close to her has a script she can stick to in the future to avoid making a complete fool of herself in public, right?

She has said some impressively, even exceptionally stupid things in the past, but this was special, even for her.

Ted Cruz obviously couldn't resist making a dig at the Socialist Democrat 'star'.

Heck, most of Twitter has been making fun of her:

This is bizarre. RICO—the Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organizations Act, 18 U.S.C. §§ 1961–1968—is most assuredly a crime.



It often results in massive felony sentences. And yet @aoc—eager to defend Joe Biden—insists it’s not a crime. https://t.co/5hxw4Jk4lv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 21, 2024

Guess Cruz mocking her was the straw that broke the commie's back.

Although if we're being honest, she's not really helping herself out here. She is helping TWITCHY though so, thanks.

Wrong!



RICO is a statute under which specific crimes may be considered - kidnapping, robbery, arson, etc.



You need to name the crimes in order to substantiate RICO.



So… since you’re the expert, what RICO crimes and evidence does House GOP have? Since they don’t seem to know. https://t.co/FYVdK6Y2OO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 21, 2024

Awww, bless her stupid little heart.

Guess she doesn't like getting mocked nonstop for saying something stupid. You'd think she'd be used to it by now.

Wrong!



“kidnapping, robbery, arson, etc” are certain acts enumerated under “racketeering activity” which is itself a crime under the “racketeering” statute (hence the R in RICO).



Nice try. But you still get an F. pic.twitter.com/xgTO79Jt1P — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 21, 2024

Let it go, let it go ...

You’re doubling down? 😂 — Michael Oxford - AKA The Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) March 21, 2024

Would appear that way.

Hilarious, right?

Tough crowd.

Alex, I'm a bit of an expert in law and law related matters and you are wrong. Doesn't matter anyways because Hunter has immunity, much like Don Jr, due to being the son of a sitting President. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 21, 2024

She really should just take the L.

But, we all know she won't.

