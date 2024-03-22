SHOCKER! Here's the Network Evening News' Level of Interest in Border Invasion Video
Brown SHIRTS?! Eric Swalwell and Joy Reid Want J6rs Left in Prison FOREVER and X Has Thoughts (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on March 22, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Joy Reid interviewing Eric Swalwell is like the dumb leading the dumber.

Or maybe the awful leading the awful-er?

Hrm, we need to work on that one but we digress. As you'd expect, this whole interview is garbage, but listen closely to what Swalwell says about people who harass politicians. Oh, and the bit about wanting J6rs left in prison forever is pretty damn horrible as well.

Watch:

The post continues:

"Are any of your colleagues are concerned that members of Congress would be targeted if these people were put back on the street?

"Eric Swalwell: "I have also been working with DOJ to write legislation that would create harassment crime so that it's just not a high threshold of threats."

How convenient, a politician who banged a Chinese spy wants to be further shielded from criticism.

So Eric wants a law that makes harassment a crime ... you scared yet?

True story.

Absolutely. And they'd pat themselves on the back for doing it.

Short.

Simple.

Accurate AF.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

