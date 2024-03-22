Brown SHIRTS?! Eric Swalwell and Joy Reid Want J6rs Left in Prison FOREVER and X Has Thoughts (Watch)

Joy Reid interviewing Eric Swalwell is like the dumb leading the dumber.

Or maybe the awful leading the awful-er?

Hrm, we need to work on that one but we digress. As you'd expect, this whole interview is garbage, but listen closely to what Swalwell says about people who harass politicians. Oh, and the bit about wanting J6rs left in prison forever is pretty damn horrible as well.

Advertisement

Watch:

Joy Reid and Eric Swalwell are upset at the thought of freeing J6ers. Swalwell has been working with DOJ to write 'harassment laws' to prevent more citizens from expressing criticism to politicians like Swalwell. + Joy Reid targeting Ashli Babbit's mother:

"Are any of your… pic.twitter.com/3S2IhvZLGI — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 22, 2024

The post continues:

"Are any of your colleagues are concerned that members of Congress would be targeted if these people were put back on the street? "Eric Swalwell: "I have also been working with DOJ to write legislation that would create harassment crime so that it's just not a high threshold of threats." How convenient, a politician who banged a Chinese spy wants to be further shielded from criticism.

So Eric wants a law that makes harassment a crime ... you scared yet?

That might be the least attractive split screen of all time — Chris (@Polkhigh4td) March 22, 2024

True story.

Two hateful people …really full of hate..they know they don’t deserve these harsh sentences …they would jail us all if they could. @thereidout and @ericswalwell — Deplorable Charlie (@CBOhio62) March 22, 2024

Absolutely. And they'd pat themselves on the back for doing it.

These people are just nasty — Reality of life (@1RealworldTruth) March 22, 2024

Short.

Simple.

Accurate AF.

======================================================================

Related:

DEVELOPING: Daily Wire and Candace Owens Have Ended Their Relationship

Jamaal Bowman's Race Card DECLINED After He Claims GOP Doesn't Want 'People Like Him' to Have a Voice

Bless Her STUPID Little Heart: AOC Doubles DOWN Snapping at Ted Cruz for Mocking Her RICO Comments & LOL

LOL! You Can Actually SEE Jerry Nadler Getting DUMBER in Real-Time Claiming THIS About Women's Sports

'SLEAZIEST Vote-Trafficking Lawyer' Marc Elias WRECKED for Cowardly Subtweeting Claudia Tenney and DAMN

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.