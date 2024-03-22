He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)

Leave it to Senator John Kennedy to make a climate change loon cry. Ok, so we're not sure if he's really crying (or if we should be using some other pronoun for this specific loon because you just never know), but he sure got worked by the good senator from Louisiana.

Advertisement

He shouldn't feel too bad, Kennedy destroys stupid people for a living, and he does it with a smile.

Watch this.

It's ... spectacular. As usual:

Democrats want to spend $50 TRILLION to become carbon neutral & held a hearing to tell us why.



Dem witness: Carbon dioxide is "a huge part of our atmosphere."



Me: "It’s actually a very small part of our atmosphere." (0.035%)



Dem witness: "Well, okay. But, yeah. I don’t know." pic.twitter.com/sSdbtsX7aq — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 21, 2024

Well, okay. But, yeah. I don't know.

Wow.

What a deep thinker.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

We weep for the future of this country.

“I just like play in the snow and I like noticed the snow wasn’t so snowy anymore. “ 😂 — Southern Gatorz 🇺🇲 (@SouthernGatorz) March 21, 2024

I'd like to know who was responsible for having him as a witness. It's a serious issue for both those who advocate for and those who do not see the necessity or realistic feasibility of obtaining zero carbon by 2050. He's a cross country skier. That's all he brought to the table. — lora (@Loralyn28954790) March 21, 2024

Cross-country skier.

Awww, yes. That makes him an expert on the climate.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, maybe it's because it's Friday but everything about this is just hilarious.

That dude is the poster child for Climate Alarmists, Inc™. pic.twitter.com/yNJCkLQNVy — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) March 21, 2024

Yup.

And Kennedy just ate him up and spit him out.

======================================================================

Related:

Brown SHIRTS?! Eric Swalwell and Joy Reid Want J6rs Left in Prison FOREVER and X Has Thoughts (Watch)

Daily Wire and Candace Owens Have Ended Their Relationship; Update - Candace Speaks Out

Jamaal Bowman's Race Card DECLINED After He Claims GOP Doesn't Want 'People Like Him' to Have a Voice

Bless Her STUPID Little Heart: AOC Doubles DOWN Snapping at Ted Cruz for Mocking Her RICO Comments & LOL

LOL! You Can Actually SEE Jerry Nadler Getting DUMBER in Real-Time Claiming THIS About Women's Sports

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.