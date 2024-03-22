Whistleblower 'BLOWS' It for Hunter Biden, Reveals CIA Was Working to Protect Joe's Son (Screenshot)

Huh. According to a whistleblower, the CIA stonewalled an interview with one of Hunter Biden's business associates.

Now, why oh why would the CIA do that? Surely it's not because they're trying to protect Joe's son who he just loves SO MUCH, right?

Advertisement

🚨 #BREAKING: Whistleblower reveals CIA stonewalled interview with Hunter Biden business associate. pic.twitter.com/fQnsq8EOF5 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 21, 2024

Huh. That seems kinda sorta corrupt, eh?

Surely the CIA wants the truth and nothing but the truth or something like that, right? Why on Earth would they have done such a thing?

Mike Benz believes he knows the real reason why - watch this:

Hunter Biden was advancing a CIA project in Ukraine to swing the natural gas market towards NATO & that’s why he’s untouchable. https://t.co/pDZZy2b0kV pic.twitter.com/TgL6hTZKRF — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) March 21, 2024

Whoa.

And yet nothing will be done. — Zeus McCormick (@jrez1982) March 22, 2024

Unfortunately, this is proving more true than not. We have yet to see anyone with a D by their names really being held accountable for their actions. There was a literal bag of cocaine in the WHITE HOUSE and they magically couldn't determine who it belonged to even though there are cameras everywhere.

To Benz's point, it does feel like Hunter is untouchable and not just because Joe is his daddy.

And he probably knows that.

What are they hiding now? — Colin Fendley (@colin_fendley) March 21, 2024

Your guess is as good as ours but whatever it is, it ain't good.

It seems like there is no end of criminal or questionable or generally shady activity from this administration, and never a beginning of anyone being held accountable. At least never past the hearing stage. It is frustrating as hell. — DDeardorff (@USADeardorff) March 21, 2024

Us too!

SHOCKED!

My God these agencies are corrupt — Stockjockey (@Stockjockey5) March 22, 2024

Ain't that the truth?

======================================================================

Related:

Media TOOLS Who Lost Their MINDS Over 'Bloodbath' SILENT as James Carville Calls for Trump Assassination

Straight-UP Propaganda --> Joe Scarborough's Attempt to Blame Trump for Southern Border Crisis BACKFIRES

Defiant L's Thread Hilariously OWNING Lefties Across the Board for Using 'Bloodbath' the REAL Bloodbath

He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)

Daily Wire and Candace Owens Have Ended Their Relationship; Update - Candace Speaks Out

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.