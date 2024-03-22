LOL! Shaun King Disinvited from Ramadan Event After Being Caught Using Islam for...
Kate Middleton Settles Rumors About Her Whereabouts...but It's Not Good News
Media TOOLS Who Lost Their MINDS Over 'Bloodbath' SILENT as James Carville Calls...
Biden Proposal for Home Buyers Helps Explain Why Gov't Should NEVER Be Your...
Straight-UP Propaganda --> Joe Scarborough's Attempt to Blame Trump for Southern Border Cr...
Shocking ... Not! Former GOP Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel Heads to NBC as...
Dem Rep Hasn't Seen Video of Illegals Overrunning Nat'l Guard (and Obviously Doesn't...
MTG Torches CNN Reporter Over Motion to Vacate Speaker Johnson
BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Motion to Remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker
BREAKING: Reports Confirm Sad News the Body of College Student Riley Strain Found...
Defiant L's Thread Hilariously OWNING Lefties Across the Board for Using 'Bloodbath' the...
Here's a Poll That Helps Explain Why Biden and Schumer are Ramping Up...
He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back...
SHOCKER! Here's the Network Evening News' Level of Interest in Border Invasion Video

Whistleblower 'BLOWS' It for Hunter Biden, Reveals CIA Was Working to Protect Joe's Son (Screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:50 PM on March 22, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Huh. According to a whistleblower, the CIA stonewalled an interview with one of Hunter Biden's business associates.

Now, why oh why would the CIA do that? Surely it's not because they're trying to protect Joe's son who he just loves SO MUCH, right?

Advertisement

Huh. That seems kinda sorta corrupt, eh?

Surely the CIA wants the truth and nothing but the truth or something like that, right? Why on Earth would they have done such a thing?

Mike Benz believes he knows the real reason why - watch this:

Whoa.

Unfortunately, this is proving more true than not. We have yet to see anyone with a D by their names really being held accountable for their actions. There was a literal bag of cocaine in the WHITE HOUSE and they magically couldn't determine who it belonged to even though there are cameras everywhere.

To Benz's point, it does feel like Hunter is untouchable and not just because Joe is his daddy.

And he probably knows that.

Your guess is as good as ours but whatever it is, it ain't good.

Recommended

He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Us too!

SHOCKED!

Ain't that the truth?

======================================================================

Related:

Media TOOLS Who Lost Their MINDS Over 'Bloodbath' SILENT as James Carville Calls for Trump Assassination

Straight-UP Propaganda --> Joe Scarborough's Attempt to Blame Trump for Southern Border Crisis BACKFIRES

Defiant L's Thread Hilariously OWNING Lefties Across the Board for Using 'Bloodbath' the REAL Bloodbath

He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)

Daily Wire and Candace Owens Have Ended Their Relationship; Update - Candace Speaks Out

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)
Sam J.
Biden Proposal for Home Buyers Helps Explain Why Gov't Should NEVER Be Your Financial Adviser
Doug P.
Straight-UP Propaganda --> Joe Scarborough's Attempt to Blame Trump for Southern Border Crisis BACKFIRES
Sam J.
Media TOOLS Who Lost Their MINDS Over 'Bloodbath' SILENT as James Carville Calls for Trump Assassination
Sam J.
LOL! Shaun King Disinvited from Ramadan Event After Being Caught Using Islam for $1000-a-Ticket Grift
Sam J.
Daily Wire and Candace Owens Have Ended Their Relationship; Update - Candace Speaks Out
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement