John Kennedy in Oh HELL No Mode After Democrats Call Him 'Islamophobic' and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

Leave it to Biden to nominate a man who hates America, celebrates people who kill cops, oh yeah, and who also hates Jews to be a federal judge. By now, this administration should have figured out that nominating people based on which woke boxes they check off is a mistake. But they have not because you know, they're Democrats.

And Biden is nothing more than a Botox-filled puppet doing the bidding of someone else; we don't even feel the need to adjust our tinfoil saying that at this point.

Someone thought nominating Adeel Mangi was a good idea.

Someone was wrong.

Sen. John Kennedy ain't havin' none of it. Watch:

Adeel Mangi is not qualified to be a federal judge because he supports organizations that celebrate people who kill law enforcement officers, hate Americans, and hate Jews.



It’s not Islamophobic to recognize that. It’s our job. pic.twitter.com/sQkUBte1io — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 22, 2024

It's not Islamophobic to recognize that. It's our job.

Boo and yah.

He's right, of course, so cue the shrieking and whining from the Left:

Adeel Mangi has dark skin and is Pakastani. That's the real reason — Militant Leftist Granny (@manpower1955) March 23, 2024

Resign — Ryan TreeFiddy v3 (@Ryan_TreeFiddy) March 22, 2024

So much ARGLE BARGLE RAR ... so little time.

