John Kennedy in Oh HELL No Mode After Democrats Call Him 'Islamophobic' and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on March 24, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Leave it to Biden to nominate a man who hates America, celebrates people who kill cops, oh yeah, and who also hates Jews to be a federal judge. By now, this administration should have figured out that nominating people based on which woke boxes they check off is a mistake. But they have not because you know, they're Democrats.

And Biden is nothing more than a Botox-filled puppet doing the bidding of someone else; we don't even feel the need to adjust our tinfoil saying that at this point.

Someone thought nominating Adeel Mangi was a good idea.

Someone was wrong.

Sen. John Kennedy ain't havin' none of it. Watch:

It's not Islamophobic to recognize that. It's our job.

Boo and yah.

He's right, of course, so cue the shrieking and whining from the Left:

So much ARGLE BARGLE RAR ... so little time.

OOF! James Lindsay Rains All Over David Hogg's 'YOU CAN DO IT' Thread and It's PAINFULLY Glorious

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRATS ISLAMOPHOBIA JOHN KENNEDY

