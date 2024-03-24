Go HOME Fani, You're DRUNK: Fani Willis Pulls Out Her Trusty Shovel and Keeps On DIGGING Her Own Hole

Normal, sane people who have clearly been granted a win they did not deserve would avoid saying and doing stupid things but nobody has ever accused Fani Willis of being either normal or sane. Barely a week after the whole Nathan Wade scandal, she's back to saying really stupid stuff.

Advertisement

A real judge would see this woman for who she is ... yes, this is a dig at Judge McAfee who we all know is a fan of Fani's which honestly should have been reason enough for him to recuse himself but hey, what do we know?

Look at this hot mess:

Fani Willis doubles down after Nathan Wade scandal, warns 'train is coming'



Fulton DA #FaniWillis said she doesn’t feel her reputation has been tarnished



🤡🤡



Zero self-awareness



When in a hole, the first rule is: Stop Digginghttps://t.co/DmsZMPOMd8 #FoxNews — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 24, 2024

Then again, her reputation was pretty crappy from the get-go so maybe she's right about that piece.

Just sayin'.

She’s hitting that grey goose again! pic.twitter.com/i2bHdmAKwQ — Jenna Fredo (@LynkLuv) March 24, 2024

That's just laughing at all Georgia 🍑 Tax Payers faces 😡... — 🌹🇺🇲MAGA🇺🇲🌹 (@freejan6pows) March 24, 2024

Yup. Sadly, they're getting what they voted for.

Good times.

LOL She has the reputation of a liar, hypocrite, and mistress. Pathetic. — Sue (@SimplySusie3) March 24, 2024

We can only hope.

From the woman that can't put her dress on the right way. — Marie Tomao - Miklosko (@MarieTomao) March 24, 2024

Wasn’t she told to NOT speak about the trial in public? — Renee (@NayNay152803) March 24, 2024

She perjured herself, does anyone really think she's worried about what she was told 'not' to do?

Fani doesn’t appear too bright. 🤡 — Elisabeth (@EliseDreamsOf) March 24, 2024

Of course not, that's how she's made it so far with Democrat voters.

======================================================================

Related:

DELISH: Pollster Who Is NO Friend to Trump Explains How Letitia James is Actually HELPING Him Win (Watch)

John Kennedy in Oh HELL No Mode After Democrats Call Him 'Islamophobic' and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

OOF! James Lindsay Rains All Over David Hogg's 'YOU CAN DO IT' Thread and It's PAINFULLY Glorious

Whistleblower 'BLOWS' It for Hunter Biden, Reveals CIA Was Working to Protect Joe's Son (Screenshot)

Media TOOLS Who Lost Their MINDS Over 'Bloodbath' SILENT as James Carville Calls for Trump Assassination

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.