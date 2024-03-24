DELISH: Pollster Who Is NO Friend to Trump Explains How Letitia James is...
Go HOME Fani, You're DRUNK: Fani Willis Pulls Out Her Trusty Shovel and Keeps On DIGGING Her Own Hole

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on March 24, 2024
Normal, sane people who have clearly been granted a win they did not deserve would avoid saying and doing stupid things but nobody has ever accused Fani Willis of being either normal or sane. Barely a week after the whole Nathan Wade scandal, she's back to saying really stupid stuff.

A real judge would see this woman for who she is ... yes, this is a dig at Judge McAfee who we all know is a fan of Fani's which honestly should have been reason enough for him to recuse himself but hey, what do we know?

Look at this hot mess:

Then again, her reputation was pretty crappy from the get-go so maybe she's right about that piece.

Just sayin'.

Yup. Sadly, they're getting what they voted for.

Good times.

We can only hope.

She perjured herself, does anyone really think she's worried about what she was told 'not' to do?

Of course not, that's how she's made it so far with Democrat voters.

