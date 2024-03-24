Lefty TRIGGERED By Reality of American Blue Cities Being Crap-Holes TRIES (FAILS) Dragging...
Brian Stelter's Play-By-Play of Ronna McDaniel's BIG NBC Interview Pisses Lefties Off Even MORE (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on March 24, 2024
meme

Gosh, it seems the Left is really mad at NBC for hiring Ronna McDaniel.

If she weren't so annoying we'd enjoy this a whole lot more BUT that being said, watching them freak out (and Brian Stelter trying to do damage control with this play-by-play for some reason) makes this pretty damn funny. Heck, almost entertaining.

Almost.

NBC sounds like they're really worried.

Heh.

People could just watch it, Bri.

Dude, Walk AWAY! Judd Legum Tries Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Illegal Immigrant Bill - Guess How That Went
'Corrects' her.

That's cute, Tater.

Look at Ronna, trying to pander to her new 'fans'. 

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Cuz it's a lie.

Not to mention Lefties don't care, they're still pissed.

Let.

Them.

Fight.

