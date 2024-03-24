Brian Stelter's Play-By-Play of Ronna McDaniel's BIG NBC Interview Pisses Lefties Off Even MORE (Watch)

Gosh, it seems the Left is really mad at NBC for hiring Ronna McDaniel.

If she weren't so annoying we'd enjoy this a whole lot more BUT that being said, watching them freak out (and Brian Stelter trying to do damage control with this play-by-play for some reason) makes this pretty damn funny. Heck, almost entertaining.

Almost.

"This will be a NEWS interview," @kwelkernbc says before her Ronna McDaniel sit-down – McDaniel's first since stepping down as RNC chair.



"In full disclosure... this interview was scheduled weeks before it was announced that McDaniel had become a paid NBC News contributor." pic.twitter.com/7VfeuFewpK — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 24, 2024

NBC sounds like they're really worried.

Heh.

Q: "Is it appropriate for Donald Trump to ask donors to pay for his legal bills?"



A: "As long as the donors know that that's what they're doing." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 24, 2024

People could just watch it, Bri.

"One RNC member told Politico you were a 'failed chair.' Another said 'we lost the House, the Senate AND the White House while she was chair.' Did you deserve to stay on with that track record, Ronna?" --@kwelkernbc pic.twitter.com/PZVDr80Xgu — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 24, 2024

McDaniel says she disagrees with Trump about freeing January 6 rioters. @KWelkerNBC: "Why not speak out earlier?" McDaniel's strained response: "When you're the RNC chair you take one for the whole team, right? Now I can get to be more myself, right?" pic.twitter.com/cEDRj3Y5jW — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 24, 2024

McDaniel recites GOP lines: "Crime is on the rise" and "we're seeing fentanyl come across our open border." @KWelkerNBC corrects her: "Just to be clear, though, studies show that crime actually is going down in major cities," and fentanyl gets through "legal ports of entry." pic.twitter.com/0nOIvYyEbq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 24, 2024

'Corrects' her.

That's cute, Tater.

McDaniel's fallback position re: the GOP's election lies is this: "The reality is Joe Biden won. He's the president. He's the legitimate president. I have always said, and I continue to say, there were issues in 2020. I believe that both can be true." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 24, 2024

Look at Ronna, trying to pander to her new 'fans'.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

>> @KWelkerNBC listed some of the many ways the RNC enabled the big lie (which led to the January 6 attack and sowed immeasurable division across the country). She asked: "Do you owe this country an apology?" McDaniel ignored the question. pic.twitter.com/qAxA3rBesN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 24, 2024

Cuz it's a lie.

Not to mention Lefties don't care, they're still pissed.

Whatever, I won’t watch any show that Ronna is on. I will think poorly of any host that allows her to be booked. This was a HUGE mistake by Comcast/NBC - MSNBC has backed off but it took a huge internal and external backlash. — Terry Banet (@tebsf) March 24, 2024

Nothing says "great hire" like having to run a pre-apology before you put someone on the air. — Michaleen (@michaleen) March 24, 2024

But not weeks before she was negotiating it — commonsense (@commonsense258) March 24, 2024

Let.

Them.

Fight.

