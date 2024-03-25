Parkland Father Calls Down the THUNDER on Kamala Harris for Using His Daughter in Gun Control Photo-Op

As awful as you think Kamala Harris is, she's much worse. So much worse.

Sure, we all cringed (and laughed) when she danced to a song protesting her presence in Puerto Rico and we still make fun of every ridiculous speech she gives every time she gives one. Heck, we're still giggling about her 'spanning of time' speech from long ago.

But this is low, even for the woman who got her big political break from Willie Brown.

Ahem.

*cough cough*

Anywho, for whatever horrible reason, Kamala thought it was a good idea to use the students who lost their lives in the Parkland School shooting for a gun control photo-op.

No, really.

The memory of what happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas will never be erased.



Inspired by the community's courage, let us find it within ourselves to do more.



We know what works: Universal background checks. Red flag laws. An assault weapons ban. Now, legislators must act. pic.twitter.com/ofeQLoMS3x — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 24, 2024

We're not even sure what words we can use to describe how disgusting this is adequately.

Who DOES this?

You know what, don't answer that, we know EXACTLY who does that and we're looking at her fake, fraud of a face in that pic.

Stop using my daughter for your photo op! https://t.co/pgFHJHau3G — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 25, 2024

What he said.

Stop using tragedy to fuel your power grabs, Democrats. It's repugnant.

She's horrible, Ryan. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) March 25, 2024

They won’t listen, just like they didn’t listen to officer Sicknick’s wife. Sorry for your loss! 🙏❤️ — Jenna Fredo (@LynkLuv) March 25, 2024

"Okay, yeah, now make a serious face and stare down at the picture... Perfect, that's a wrap!" — Em (@Em_Alpha) March 25, 2024

There were probably multiple posts, 'You know, Kam, if you turn your head just a little bit we can catch some of the sun hitting you while you look sadly at those photos. Wait, yeah, no smile, look sadder ...'

It's gross.

The worst vp ever — Mike Dearinger (@AlienMiked) March 25, 2024

Yup.

Nobody is even close.

