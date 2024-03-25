WTAF?! Eric Swalwell's Pic of His Kid's Bedroom Door Has People 'Joking' About...
Rep. Tim Burchett Shreds 'Uniparty' Plan to 'Wreck Every Dadgum Thing'
Mollie Hemingway Takes 'Dangerous Propagandist' Chuck Todd APART for Whining About NBC Hir...
Reporter Who Helped Suppress Hunter Biden Laptop Story Hosts Segment on 'Misinformation' T...
Ted Cruz Perfectly Sums Up Journos' Selective Triggering Over NBC News' Hiring of...
French Senate Report Calls 'Gender-Affirming Care' the Greatest Ethical Scandal in Medical...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Christ Is King
'Stop Lying About It': TN Democrat Gets Ratio'd Into Next Week Over Post...
That Means Nothing. Top 5 Hakeem Jeffries Political Posts That Mean Absolutely Nothing
Lefty Professor Blames 'Bad Faith Actors' Targeting 'Black Scholars' Over Repeated Plagiar...
'The Lady Doth Protest Too Much, Methinks': Telegraph Writer's HOT Take on Shakespeare...
'Isn't That Illegal?' Buzz Patterson Exposes CA Rep Eric Swalwell Apparently Breaking 'No...
Oh, Honey: Kamala Harris Dances in Puerto Rico ... to a Protest Song...

Parkland Father Calls Down the THUNDER on Kamala Harris for Using His Daughter in Gun Control Photo-Op

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on March 25, 2024
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

As awful as you think Kamala Harris is, she's much worse. So much worse.

Sure, we all cringed (and laughed) when she danced to a song protesting her presence in Puerto Rico and we still make fun of every ridiculous speech she gives every time she gives one. Heck, we're still giggling about her 'spanning of time' speech from long ago.

Advertisement

But this is low, even for the woman who got her big political break from Willie Brown.

Ahem.

*cough cough*

Anywho, for whatever horrible reason, Kamala thought it was a good idea to use the students who lost their lives in the Parkland School shooting for a gun control photo-op.

No, really.

We're not even sure what words we can use to describe how disgusting this is adequately.

Who DOES this?

You know what, don't answer that, we know EXACTLY who does that and we're looking at her fake, fraud of a face in that pic.

What he said.

Stop using tragedy to fuel your power grabs, Democrats. It's repugnant.

There were probably multiple posts, 'You know, Kam, if you turn your head just a little bit we can catch some of the sun hitting you while you look sadly at those photos. Wait, yeah, no smile, look sadder ...'

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It's gross.

Yup.

Nobody is even close.

======================================================================

Related:

Lefty TRIGGERED By Reality of American Blue Cities Being Crap-Holes TRIES (FAILS) Dragging Rural America

Dude, Walk AWAY! Judd Legum Tries Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Illegal Immigrant Bill - Guess How That Went

Brian Stelter's Play-By-Play of Ronna McDaniel's BIG NBC Interview Pisses Lefties Off Even MORE (Watch)

Go HOME Fani, You're DRUNK: Fani Willis Pulls Out Her Trusty Shovel and Keeps On DIGGING Her Own Hole

DELISH: Pollster Who Is NO Friend to Trump Explains How Letitia James is Actually HELPING Him Win (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS PARKLAND PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Mollie Hemingway Takes 'Dangerous Propagandist' Chuck Todd APART for Whining About NBC Hiring Republicans
Sam J.
French Senate Report Calls 'Gender-Affirming Care' the Greatest Ethical Scandal in Medical History
Grateful Calvin
Ted Cruz Perfectly Sums Up Journos' Selective Triggering Over NBC News' Hiring of Ex RNC Chair
Doug P.
'Stop Lying About It': TN Democrat Gets Ratio'd Into Next Week Over Post Praising Biden's Faith
Amy Curtis
Twitter Offers Hilarious Responses When NYP Asks What Would Happen if DC Got Nuked
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement