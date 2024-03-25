HA! 'Preachy Female' AOC Flips OUT After James Carville Tells the TRUTH About Preachy Females on the Left

SHOCKER! Calif. Minimum Wage Already Having the 'Entirely Predictable Outcome'
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on March 25, 2024

James Carville actually told the truth about the Democratic Party ... and we're not entirely sure how we should feel about that. Don't get us wrong, we laughed our arses off when he admitted there are too many preachy females dominating their Leftist culture but his being honest has us a bit perplexed.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

From The Hill:

Democratic strategist James Carville argued “too many preachy females” in the Democratic Party could be to blame for President Biden’s bleeding support from key voters.

In an interview published Saturday with New York Times opinion columnist Maureen Dowd, Carville voiced concerns about the culture of the Democratic Party and how it could be impacting Biden’s support among voters, especially those that are male.

“A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females … ‘Don’t drink beer, don’t watch football, don’t eat hamburgers, this is not good for you,'” he said. “The message is too feminine: ‘Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas.'”

In other words, Leftist hags are annoying TF out of their own voters.

Hey, we figured as much ...

AOC isn't exactly handling it very well.

Then again, this is the same broad who got confused over a garbage disposal so it's not exactly shocking that she's snapping at Carville for being honest about her and other preachy females who drive us all insane. 

Truth hurts, Sandy. 

There's not enough popcorn for this.

Indeed.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Can't seem to stop laughing at all of this.

Too good.

We hate to say it but he's right, you know.

