HA! 'Preachy Female' AOC Flips OUT After James Carville Tells the TRUTH About Preachy Females on the Left

James Carville actually told the truth about the Democratic Party ... and we're not entirely sure how we should feel about that. Don't get us wrong, we laughed our arses off when he admitted there are too many preachy females dominating their Leftist culture but his being honest has us a bit perplexed.

Democratic strategist James Carville: "Too many preachy females’ are ‘dominating the culture of the Democratic Party" https://t.co/j0JcRtYDUd — The Hill (@thehill) March 24, 2024

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

From The Hill:

Democratic strategist James Carville argued “too many preachy females” in the Democratic Party could be to blame for President Biden’s bleeding support from key voters. In an interview published Saturday with New York Times opinion columnist Maureen Dowd, Carville voiced concerns about the culture of the Democratic Party and how it could be impacting Biden’s support among voters, especially those that are male.

“A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females … ‘Don’t drink beer, don’t watch football, don’t eat hamburgers, this is not good for you,'” he said. “The message is too feminine: ‘Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas.'”

In other words, Leftist hags are annoying TF out of their own voters.

Hey, we figured as much ...

AOC isn't exactly handling it very well.

Maybe he should start a podcast about it. I hear men are really underrepresented in that space https://t.co/XJDzqoiKFt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 24, 2024

Then again, this is the same broad who got confused over a garbage disposal so it's not exactly shocking that she's snapping at Carville for being honest about her and other preachy females who drive us all insane.

Truth hurts, Sandy.

Me settling in to watch this play out pic.twitter.com/rCXSGFm9qZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 24, 2024

There's not enough popcorn for this.

The preachy liberal white females are a scourge on this country. They’re not anybody’s savior. pic.twitter.com/5urx6h0mKK — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 25, 2024

Indeed.

He is right. I am going to cut over to the Democrats having a quiet conversation about economics : pic.twitter.com/VBVm6zCEHf — Breaking News Jack. (@jackmeridan) March 24, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Can't seem to stop laughing at all of this.

@aoc is just mad because James Carville won't date her. — Adam Bomb (@DanDLio50048934) March 25, 2024

Too good.

“If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election.



I’m like: ‘Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?” Carville… — Brian Nichols (@BNicholsLiberty) March 25, 2024

We hate to say it but he's right, you know.

