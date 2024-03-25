Elon Musk Pushes for Red Wave 'or America is Toast' and Lefty Mouth-Breathers Lose Their FREAKIN' Minds

Don't look now, Joe Biden and Democrats, but Elon Musk just openly admitted that even he, a 100% Democrat voter until a few years back, thinks we need a red wave to save this country. What was it Obama said about Joe? 'Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f**k things up.'

Here we go:

I voted 100% Dem until a few years ago.



Now, I think we need a red wave or America is toast. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2024

YAAAAS. Finally!

I always voted Democrat too, but when they told me Elon Musk was the enemy I realized I like Musk more than any of the current Democrats



Just compare their track records https://t.co/Op9VgpyPB1 — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) March 24, 2024

I never voted Dem but there’s a whole lot of this going around👇🏻 https://t.co/BGPUfTURy6 — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) March 25, 2024

For good reason.

Annnd of course, cue the whining.

X is like an inkind contribution to Trump and has been since Elon bought it and reinstated trump and his army of election-and-vaccine denying propagandists and platformed and promoted their conspiracies and disinformation and pretended it was because the woke mind virus made him. — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) March 25, 2024

.@elonmusk So we should elect TFG? 👇



Trump stiffed hardworking contractors, knowing they couldn't afford prolonged legal battles. Republicans did nothing about it.



His Trump University misled veterans and everyday people, resulting in millions in fines. Republicans did nothing… — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) March 25, 2024

You know what this guy needs. MORE emojis.

No one you have endorsed in the past few years has won an election. Your endorsed DA candidate in Austin, TX lost by 30 points. Maybe you should stick to spaceships and electric cars. That's where your strength lies. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) March 25, 2024

To be fair, Musk isn't endorsing anyone here. He's just saying we need a change ... and that change is a red wave. You know the country is a mess when someone who has spent decades voting for Democrats is ready not only to vote Republican but to openly support the 'red wave.'

He also posted this yesterday ... watch:

Everyone, yes everyone, is far right! 😂

pic.twitter.com/Xt9Lvw5z1Q — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2024

... which also made them screech and complain.

X is basically run like a pyramid of rightwing propaganda where Elon’s pharaoh and his likeminded bros kiss his ass and share his worldview and he drives traffic to them and pays them through ad-share but only because “there’s a leftwing media conspiracy to control the narrative” — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) March 24, 2024

Oh, look who it is again.

Maybe it's not that many people are whining, screeching, and complaining ... maybe it's just Luke is that loud.

Heh.

