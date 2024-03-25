Don't Want Your Kids Reading FILTH at School? DOCTOR Jill Biden Says That...
Elon Musk Pushes for Red Wave 'or America is Toast' and Lefty Mouth-Breathers Lose Their FREAKIN' Minds

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on March 25, 2024
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Don't look now, Joe Biden and Democrats, but Elon Musk just openly admitted that even he, a 100% Democrat voter until a few years back, thinks we need a red wave to save this country. What was it Obama said about Joe? 'Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f**k things up.'

Here we go:

YAAAAS. Finally!

For good reason.

Annnd of course, cue the whining.

You know what this guy needs. MORE emojis.

To be fair, Musk isn't endorsing anyone here. He's just saying we need a change ... and that change is a red wave. You know the country is a mess when someone who has spent decades voting for Democrats is ready not only to vote Republican but to openly support the 'red wave.'

He also posted this yesterday ... watch:

... which also made them screech and complain.

Oh, look who it is again.

Maybe it's not that many people are whining, screeching, and complaining ... maybe it's just Luke is that loud.

Heh.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

