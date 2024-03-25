WATCH AOC Short Circuit in Real-Time When Asked If Hamas Releasing the Hostages Would End the War (Video)

Biden Campaign's Statement After Trump Presser Is 100 Percent Pure Projection (and Somethi...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:50 PM on March 25, 2024

Nobody has ever accused AOC of being a great thinker but watching this interview about Hamas and Israel? WOOF. Israel has said the war could end 'tomorrow' if Hamas simply released the hostages and laid down their arms ... 

But Sandy disagrees with them.

We can't even make this level of stupidity and embarrassment up.

Watch:

You know, it would be much simpler for her and her pals in the Squad to admit they hate Israel and are rabid antisemites. At least then nobody would expect any of them to have even a semblance of common sense when talking about the war. But instead here we are, watching her short circuit during an interview because she really doesn't know what to say about Hamas surrendering.

All she really has is her insistence that Israel must agree to a ceasefire that Hamas will absolutely break AGAIN.

Stupid, we know.

Oh, we don't.

But it is fun to point and laugh.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL AOC

