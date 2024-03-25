WATCH AOC Short Circuit in Real-Time When Asked If Hamas Releasing the Hostages Would End the War (Video)

Nobody has ever accused AOC of being a great thinker but watching this interview about Hamas and Israel? WOOF. Israel has said the war could end 'tomorrow' if Hamas simply released the hostages and laid down their arms ...

But Sandy disagrees with them.

We can't even make this level of stupidity and embarrassment up.

Watch:

CNN: "Israeli officials also argue this war could end tomorrow if Hamas freed the hostages and laid down the arms. Do you disagree?"



AOC: "I do disagree." pic.twitter.com/BZYncFILmw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 24, 2024

You know, it would be much simpler for her and her pals in the Squad to admit they hate Israel and are rabid antisemites. At least then nobody would expect any of them to have even a semblance of common sense when talking about the war. But instead here we are, watching her short circuit during an interview because she really doesn't know what to say about Hamas surrendering.

All she really has is her insistence that Israel must agree to a ceasefire that Hamas will absolutely break AGAIN.

Stupid, we know.

Also, remember when she said that under Trump, migrants were put in concentration camps and forced to drink form the toilet? pic.twitter.com/rhBj14qvNB — Dave (@davespace_) March 24, 2024

This is repugnant, even for AOC. She needs to be censured by congress. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) March 24, 2024

Why does anyone ever expect something intelligent to come out of this woman’s mouth? — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) March 24, 2024

Oh, we don't.

But it is fun to point and laugh.

