Don't Want Your Kids Reading FILTH at School? DOCTOR Jill Biden Says That Makes You a Nazi (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on March 25, 2024
Twitter

Remember when Democrats made a big deal about how Joe and Jill Biden were putting 'decency' back on the ballot? Like Trump had been this villainous, grotesque monster stomping out decency during his presidency because he sent mean tweets.

Or said mean things.

We'd imagine if Trump had compared Democrats to Nazy Germany because they want abortion up to and including birth they would have said that wasn't DECENT.

But it's ok for DOCTOR Jill Biden to compare parents who don't want their kids reading sexually explicit content in elementary schools to Nazy Germany.

Watch this:

At least she's not dressed like some old lady's couch in this one.

Ok, maybe she does a little. But only if the old lady lives in Vegas or something.

So SPARKLEY.

Oh, and so many lies ... someone really should tell her it's not illegal to say gay in Florida and it never has been. Seriously. Either she's grossly uninformed or a desperate liar. Or you know, she's both.

Totally.

But decency and stuff!

Good point. 

Suppose this would only be more news worthy if she DIDN'T compare parents trying to protect their children to Nazis.

Once a Democrat, always a Democrat.

