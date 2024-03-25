Don't Want Your Kids Reading FILTH at School? DOCTOR Jill Biden Says That Makes You a Nazi (Watch)

Remember when Democrats made a big deal about how Joe and Jill Biden were putting 'decency' back on the ballot? Like Trump had been this villainous, grotesque monster stomping out decency during his presidency because he sent mean tweets.

Advertisement

Or said mean things.

We'd imagine if Trump had compared Democrats to Nazy Germany because they want abortion up to and including birth they would have said that wasn't DECENT.

But it's ok for DOCTOR Jill Biden to compare parents who don't want their kids reading sexually explicit content in elementary schools to Nazy Germany.

Watch this:

Jill Biden, Ed.D., compares prohibiting sexually explicit content in elementary schools to Nazi Germany during World War II pic.twitter.com/ZQU7MCvNvr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 24, 2024

At least she's not dressed like some old lady's couch in this one.

Ok, maybe she does a little. But only if the old lady lives in Vegas or something.

So SPARKLEY.

Oh, and so many lies ... someone really should tell her it's not illegal to say gay in Florida and it never has been. Seriously. Either she's grossly uninformed or a desperate liar. Or you know, she's both.

Yup. That's what killed millions. A lack of access to dirty kids books. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) March 25, 2024

Totally.

...... Berlin was the LBGTQ center in Europe??? Where are the Bidens getting these facts and why are their heads so far up deviant's asses? — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ $8 (@StilesBitchley2) March 24, 2024

Jill Biden lived in a house where they raised a crackhead extortionist and covered for her husband the sniffer — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) March 24, 2024

But decency and stuff!

the democrats compare everything to nazis...😱😅😱 — AKA fatman007 (@ruggy006) March 24, 2024

Good point.

Suppose this would only be more news worthy if she DIDN'T compare parents trying to protect their children to Nazis.

Once a Democrat, always a Democrat.

======================================================================

Related:

Oilfield Rando OWNS Lefties/Commies With Why They REALLY Hate Kyle Rittenhouse and It's BRUTAL Perfection

Elon Musk Pushes for Red Wave 'or America is Toast' and Lefty Mouth-Breathers Lose Their FREAKIN' Minds

Slapped DOWN! NY Court of Appeals Gives Trump a Win, Hands Big LOSS to Letitia James and Judge Engoron

HA! 'Preachy Female' AOC Flips OUT After James Carville Tells the TRUTH About Preachy Females on the Left

WTAF?! Eric Swalwell's Pic of His Kid's Bedroom Door Has People 'Joking' About Child Protective Services

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.