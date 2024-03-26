Why Was Operation Thor Shut Down by the Biden Admin?
Pete Buttigieg Focused on REAL Transportation Issues Facing This Country, Like Racist Brid...
SOOO MAD! LOL! We Haven't Seen Rachel Maddow Blow a Gasket Like THIS...
Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One Is DEFINITELY...
Maritime Journalist Shares Early Analysis of Francis Scott Key Bridge Disaster
Oh, the Irony: Chuck Todd Is Worried About the 'Ethics' of NBC Hiring...
Oh, Really? Politico Says Trump Will 'Take Out' Rival, Forgetting Their Recent 'Bloodbath'...
BREAKING NEWS VIDEO: Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Struck by Cargo Ship,...
Zero Self-Awareness: Chuck Todd Doubles Down to Defend 'Basic Truth' and 'Honest Journalis...
New Republic: Elon Musk Turning X Into Safe Space for Far-Right Propaganda
Attorney General Suing Media Matters for Docs About X
Aaron Rupar Catches Donald Trump Saying Andrew Cuomo Is the Current Governor of...
The Crownless Again Shall Be King: Tolkien Reading Day Reminds Us Good Will...
NBC News: 'Amid Book Bans,' Seven States Will Mandate LGBTQ-Inclusive Curricula

We Got NOTHIN': Crazies Tie Francis Scott Key Bridge to Nancy Pelosi's Birthday and to Trump... Of Course

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on March 26, 2024
X

We see a lot of crazy on Twitter. When you cover the platform like we do, it's a given. That being said, every once in a while we come across crazy that we're not sure is real crazy or parody crazy but it's still crazy ... so we laugh. And then, if it's just crazy enough, we'll share it with our readers because hey, who doesn't like to read a crazy thread, right?

Advertisement

Pretty sure this thread qualifies as crazy.

Honestly, we're not entirely sure it's not parody but still, worth a read.

Guys, it's the aliens.

Just sayin'.

WHOA.

Look out, Alex Jones and Andrew Tate, you've got competition.

Right? Enough said.

We so adore Hollaria.

Don't worry, there's plenty of crazy to go around this morning. Look at this one:

Recommended

Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One Is DEFINITELY the Most Hilarious (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

WE KNEW IT. This was all on Trump.

This is an open threat on our DEMOCRACY. 

Of course, there's this as well:

And this:

Forget that much of what happened has been explained NOT by the institutions whom nobody trusts but maritime journalists who know what they're actually talking about

Oh, Hollaria had one more:

DA DA DAAAA!

Now, to be fair, we are living in a time when plenty of conspiracy theories have come true SO we absolutely understand why people don't know what to believe, who to believe, and why. But this sort of conspiracy is just ... bizarre. 

And hilarious. 

======================================================================

Related:

Racist Bridges? WAT? Pete Buttigieg Focused on REAL Transportation Issues Facing This Country (Watch)

SOOO MAD! LOL! We Haven't Seen Rachel Maddow Blow a Gasket Like THIS Since Trump Won in 2016 (Watch)

Advertisement

Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One is DEFINITELY the Most Hilarious (Watch)

Maritime Journalist Shares Early Analysis of Francis Scott Key Bridge Disaster

WATCH AOC Short Circuit in Real-Time When Asked If Hamas Releasing the Hostages Would End the War (Video)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CONSPIRACY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One Is DEFINITELY the Most Hilarious (Watch)
Sam J.
SOOO MAD! LOL! We Haven't Seen Rachel Maddow Blow a Gasket Like THIS Since Trump Won in 2016 (Watch)
Sam J.
Pete Buttigieg Focused on REAL Transportation Issues Facing This Country, Like Racist Bridges (Watch)
Sam J.
Maritime Journalist Shares Early Analysis of Francis Scott Key Bridge Disaster
Sam J.
Zero Self-Awareness: Chuck Todd Doubles Down to Defend 'Basic Truth' and 'Honest Journalists'
Grateful Calvin
BREAKING NEWS VIDEO: Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Struck by Cargo Ship, COLLAPSES
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One Is DEFINITELY the Most Hilarious (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement