We Got NOTHIN': Crazies Tie Francis Scott Key Bridge to Nancy Pelosi's Birthday and to Trump... Of Course

We see a lot of crazy on Twitter. When you cover the platform like we do, it's a given. That being said, every once in a while we come across crazy that we're not sure is real crazy or parody crazy but it's still crazy ... so we laugh. And then, if it's just crazy enough, we'll share it with our readers because hey, who doesn't like to read a crazy thread, right?

Advertisement

Pretty sure this thread qualifies as crazy.

Honestly, we're not entirely sure it's not parody but still, worth a read.

🔥

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses at 1:28am.



This is 128 days after Francis Scott Key’s Birthday & on Nancy Pelosi’s 84th birthday.



84 ♻️ 48

8/4 is the 217 day of year

The 48th day of the year is 2/17



217

The Towers collapsed 2, 1 then 7



133 👉 Two Worlds Collide pic.twitter.com/MOmIpONhYj — TheRealKimShady™️ (@TRKShady) March 26, 2024

Guys, it's the aliens.

Just sayin'.

WHOA.

Look out, Alex Jones and Andrew Tate, you've got competition.

You completely overlooked the fact that today is 3/26/24.



3 x 2 = 6.

2 x 6 = 12.

12 is half of 24.



Enough said. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) March 26, 2024

Right? Enough said.

Also, 3/26/2024 is 5 days before 3/31/2024 and 1000 years and five days before 3/31/3024. Coincidence? I think not. — T.C. (@CaveMarine) March 26, 2024

Anyone who ignores this is complicit. https://t.co/k3yUKJvEcl — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 26, 2024

We so adore Hollaria.

Don't worry, there's plenty of crazy to go around this morning. Look at this one:

The Francis Scott Key Bridge spanned the lower Patapsco River.



Crazy coincidence…

On 3.24 Trump mentioned the flag at Trump National Golf Club. The plaque under it says, The River of Blood.” Trump’s timestamp was 8:47 and Q847 = “WATCH the water.“



Note Francis Scott… pic.twitter.com/oHLCS6p0C3 — Cowboyw2b (@Cowboyw2b2) March 26, 2024

WE KNEW IT. This was all on Trump.

This is an open threat on our DEMOCRACY.

Of course, there's this as well:

Looks deliberate to me. A cyber-attack is probable. WW3 has already started.. https://t.co/wLTGjT6ErN — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) March 26, 2024

And this:

This ship was cyber-attacked.



Lights go off and it deliberately steers towards the bridge supports.



Foreign agents of the USA attack digital infrastructures.



Nothing is safe.



Black Swan event imminent. pic.twitter.com/14SBqK8tJA — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 26, 2024

Forget that much of what happened has been explained NOT by the institutions whom nobody trusts but maritime journalists who know what they're actually talking about.

Oh, Hollaria had one more:

BRIDGE COLLAPSE = 14 letters.



3/26 = 3 numbers



14 + 3 = 17



17th letter of the alphabet = Q



Don’t try to tell me this isn’t real. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 26, 2024

DA DA DAAAA!

Now, to be fair, we are living in a time when plenty of conspiracy theories have come true SO we absolutely understand why people don't know what to believe, who to believe, and why. But this sort of conspiracy is just ... bizarre.

And hilarious.

======================================================================

Related:

Racist Bridges? WAT? Pete Buttigieg Focused on REAL Transportation Issues Facing This Country (Watch)

SOOO MAD! LOL! We Haven't Seen Rachel Maddow Blow a Gasket Like THIS Since Trump Won in 2016 (Watch)

Advertisement

Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One is DEFINITELY the Most Hilarious (Watch)

Maritime Journalist Shares Early Analysis of Francis Scott Key Bridge Disaster

WATCH AOC Short Circuit in Real-Time When Asked If Hamas Releasing the Hostages Would End the War (Video)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.