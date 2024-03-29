'Hope This Helps': Coleman Hughes DROPS Writer Angry At Him for Encouraging People to be Colorblind

Man oh man, Democrats really hate it when any person of color does not fall in line and do, say, believe, and vote as they're told. Coleman Hughes garnered a good bit of attention for schooling Sunny Hostin (it really was spectacular), so of course he's become a target.

Look at this:

Coleman Hughes calls for a colorblind society but this NYT headline says he's a "BLACK conservative"... he's getting press and because he is BLACK calling for colorblindness. Why is his race mentioned? Shouldn't he denounce any mention of his race? #TheView



Grift on? pic.twitter.com/Y8YHcCXQox — Clay Cane (@claycane) March 27, 2024

Because, you know, if you're a certain color you're only allowed to believe a certain way or vote a certain way. Plus, Hughes is totally responsible for the headline written NOT by him.

Hughes was having none of this:

You’re clearly confused, Clay. Hope this helps.



The headline was terrible for several reasons.



One: I’m not a conservative and have never claimed to be, not even on that podcast where Sunny hallucinated that she heard it.



Two: my race should be totally irrelevant. The truth… https://t.co/W2VwiepaNQ — Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) March 29, 2024

The post continues:

Two: my race should be totally irrelevant. The truth of the message can’t depend on the identity of the messenger. Yet in our race-obsessed society, many people would simply dismiss my message if I weren’t black. That’s precisely the kind of racial dynamic I’m criticizing. Because I’m a mature and happy adult, I don’t publicly denounce on every little thing that privately offends me—if I did I’d be angry on Twitter all day. And that’s no way to live a life. You shouldn’t interpret my lack of comment as approval. If you’re trying to find evidence of my “hypocrisy”, you’re going to have to do better than a headline that I had nothing to do with.

And boom.

And damn.

Those people think if you reject DEI then there is no other explanation than you're a conservative. They actually believe that. — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) March 29, 2024

I pray that God gives you all the strength and grace you need to carry on. 🙏❤️ — coastal eddy (@m_stewart_paine) March 29, 2024

What he said.

