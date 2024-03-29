'Hope This Helps': Coleman Hughes DROPS Writer Angry At Him for Encouraging People to be Colorblind

Elon Musk: Something Is Deeply Wrong With the Justice System
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on March 29, 2024
YouTube via House Judiciary Committee Hearings

Man oh man, Democrats really hate it when any person of color does not fall in line and do, say, believe, and vote as they're told. Coleman Hughes garnered a good bit of attention for schooling Sunny Hostin (it really was spectacular), so of course he's become a target.

Advertisement

Look at this:

Because, you know, if you're a certain color you're only allowed to believe a certain way or vote a certain way. Plus, Hughes is totally responsible for the headline written NOT by him.

Hughes was having none of this:

The post continues:

Two: my race should be totally irrelevant. The truth of the message can’t depend on the identity of the messenger. Yet in our race-obsessed society, many people would simply dismiss my message if I weren’t black. That’s precisely the kind of racial dynamic I’m criticizing. 

Because I’m a mature and happy adult, I don’t publicly denounce on every little thing that privately offends me—if I did I’d be angry on Twitter all day. And that’s no way to live a life. You shouldn’t interpret my lack of comment as approval. 

If you’re trying to find evidence of my “hypocrisy”, you’re going to have to do better than a headline that I had nothing to do with.







