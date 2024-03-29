Gavin Newsom's Brag About How Many Jobs Clinton, Obama and Biden 'Created' Gets...
LITERALLY Too Stupid to Insult: AOC's Big 'Immigrant' Dunk on Elon Musk Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on March 29, 2024

Elon Musk has been sounding the alarm in a MASSIVE WAY about Biden and Democrats 'importing' their own voters because he gets what is happening at our border. He knows what we're seeing isn't an accident, as Senator John Kennedy himself said earlier this week, it's by design.

And of course, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can't deal with Musk telling the truth. 

A LEGAL IMMIGRANT, DIPWAD.

She clearly just wants to date Musk.

Note, she posted this after getting dragged and then dragged some more for her stupid tweet. We will give her credit for not deleting it although she probably knows if she did delete it, this would look even worse.

She's 'literally' too stupid to insult at this point.

We see what he did there.

Sam J.
And no, she won't get it. The woman was confused by a garbage disposal, FFS.

She could be both, just sayin'.

She's a bartender.

Or an actress.

Nobody has ever really expected much from her.

