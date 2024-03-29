LITERALLY Too Stupid to Insult: AOC's Big 'Immigrant' Dunk on Elon Musk Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong and LOL

Elon Musk has been sounding the alarm in a MASSIVE WAY about Biden and Democrats 'importing' their own voters because he gets what is happening at our border. He knows what we're seeing isn't an accident, as Senator John Kennedy himself said earlier this week, it's by design.

The Dem Party goal is to import voters https://t.co/61qurM57G2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2024

And of course, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can't deal with Musk telling the truth.

A LEGAL IMMIGRANT, DIPWAD.

She clearly just wants to date Musk.

Note, she posted this after getting dragged and then dragged some more for her stupid tweet. We will give her credit for not deleting it although she probably knows if she did delete it, this would look even worse.

And for everyone saying “yeah, but legal!!” may I once again remind you that seeking asylum is legal, too.



Have a good day! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 28, 2024

She's 'literally' too stupid to insult at this point.

Wait. This isn’t the parody account? — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 29, 2024

Is this a parody account? — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 29, 2024

a LEGAL immigrant, you moron.



It's even easier to understand than RICO being a crime.



I'm sure you'll get it. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 28, 2024

We see what he did there.

And no, she won't get it. The woman was confused by a garbage disposal, FFS.

You're misusing the word "immigrant" on purpose to deceive your supporters. Repent. — James Lindsay, full varsity (@ConceptualJames) March 29, 2024

You’re either:



A) intentionally duping the public by conflating legal and illegal immigration



OR



B) TOTALLY brain dead



There are no other options. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 29, 2024

She could be both, just sayin'.

You’re literally a bartender. — Michael Oxford - AKA The Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) March 28, 2024

AOC, this reply illustrates that you are completely out of your depth and have no idea what’s going on at the border. You would be embarrassed if you had one ounce of self awareness. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) March 29, 2024

She's a bartender.

Or an actress.

Nobody has ever really expected much from her.

