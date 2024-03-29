Nothing to See Here, Just the Freakin' FBI Showing Up at a Woman's Home Over Her Facebook Post (Watch)

Welcome to Biden's America, where the government is more concerned about its citizens writing mean things online than they are about the leaking southern border, the economy, crime, education, or anything else that should matter.

Advertisement

No no, they're far too busy 'spanking' Americans for not thinking as they're told.

Orwell would never stop throwing up.

The FBI visited this woman over a post she had made on X



This is getting out of hand pic.twitter.com/o00j2gmWuc — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 29, 2024

This has gone way past 'out of hand.'

It was because of this post https://t.co/m5t3kaR3Ht — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 29, 2024

And they visited HER house?

Wow.

But they haven't visited crazy Keith Olbermann? — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) March 29, 2024

The guy who actually wished for Trump's death? Nah, they're too busy harassing women for telling the truth about criminals, apparently.

soon people will be getting arrested for memes — DEEP STATE (@deepstatefeds) March 29, 2024

Sounds very on brand for them. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) March 29, 2024

Punishing people for telling the truth ...

Because telling the truth goes a LONG way.

And that's probably why the Biden administration and Big Tech don't want evil right-leaning editors like yours truly at Twitchy telling people the truth. The more truth that gets out, the more "former Democrat voters" we're going to see.

As we get closer and closer to the November election, let's work together to get the truth OUT there so we can create more and more "red-pilled voters" and send Biden to his "home" permanently. Please note I did not make an "old folks home" joke there ... oh wait, oops, I just did. My bad.

Join Twitchy VIP and take the first step toward making that happen while helping ensure the left's attempts to shut us up and shut us down will not succeed. Becoming a Twitchy VIP member will give you access to exclusive articles from all your favorite writers, as well as a fully AD-FREE experience – on the site, in our THM News app, and in emails!

We need you to step up now more than ever before. Only your direct support will allow us to continue providing the truth-telling reporting and conservative commentary you expect. Become a VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership.

======================================================================

Related:

Add THIS to Biden's LEGACY: Taliban Reinstates Policy of Stoning Women

LITERALLY Too Stupid to Insult: AOC's Big 'Immigrant' Dunk on Elon Musk Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong and LOL

Advertisement

Largest Crowd Biden Has EVER Had! LOL! Massive Pro-Palestine Group PROTESTS Outside Biden MEGA-Fundraiser

Most Grass-F**king-Roots Fundraiser! Iowahawk DRAGS Biden for His Millionaire Fundraiser as Only HE Can

Biden PARTYING With Lizzo While Trump Attended Cop's Wake MUST Look Bad 'Cuz Lefties Are Freaking TF OUT

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.