Add THIS to Biden's LEGACY: Taliban Reinstates Policy of Stoning Women

Remember when Biden pulled out of Afghanistan which resulted in the deaths of 13 members of our military AND the Taliban 'receiving' millions and millions of dollars worth of our military equipment? Yeah, that sucked.
Want to know what sucks more?
This.
From The New York Post:
The Taliban’s reclusive leader signaled the hardline Islamist group would begin stoning and flogging women in public again, according to a report.
Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada delivered the message meant for Western countries over the weekend in a voice message on state television.
“You say it’s a violation of women’s rights when we stone them to death,” he told state media,
according to the Telegraph.
“But we will soon implement the punishment for adultery. We will flog women in public. We will stone them to death in public.”
This will be Biden's legacy. Well, that and destroying the United States of America but we digress.
Ooooh, that's right. He's also giving them money ...
Indeed they did.
