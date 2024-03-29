Add THIS to Biden's LEGACY: Taliban Reinstates Policy of Stoning Women

Remember when Biden pulled out of Afghanistan which resulted in the deaths of 13 members of our military AND the Taliban 'receiving' millions and millions of dollars worth of our military equipment? Yeah, that sucked.

Advertisement

Want to know what sucks more?

This.

Taliban leader vows to start stoning and flogging Afghan women again: report https://t.co/mSymCO2eU7 pic.twitter.com/xQkbnllQJz — New York Post (@nypost) March 29, 2024

From The New York Post: