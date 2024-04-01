BIBLICAL Dragging! Sen. Jeff Merkley's Attempt to Use Easter to Shame Israel Goes REALLY REALLY Wrong

Tell us you're a lying, horrible, nasty, obnoxious, low-life of a human being without telling is you're a lying, horrible, nasty, obnoxious, low-life of a human being.

Who DOES this on Easter?

Guess Sen. Jeff Merkley felt like he had to out-awful Biden.

On this Easter, let’s ponder Netanyahu’s indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, which has killed more than 20,000 women and children, and his restriction of humanitarian aid, which has pushed Palestinians to the brink of famine. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) March 31, 2024

Take it up with Hamas, Jeff.

But we must also recognize that America is complicit in this tragedy by resupplying Israel with bombs and failing to use America’s leverage to increase aid delivered into Gaza. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) March 31, 2024

Again, notice how Jeff ignores who the real bad guys are here.

Gosh, why would he do such a thing?

Reflecting on the admonition to feed the hungry and assist the stranger, and “blessed are the peacemakers,” let’s push Team Biden to do better. More aid. No bombs. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) March 31, 2024

Or, and hear us out, we push Team HAMAS to surrender and release the hostages.

Using a sacred holiday for Christians to lie about Jews is pretty messed up and indicative of a truly horrible person. https://t.co/rtbn44JQU1 — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 1, 2024

Yup.

US Senator says Christian holiday should be observed by government officials leading a mass scapegoating of Jews https://t.co/ojPSn6mqnb — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 31, 2024

Blood libel on Easter Sunday.

How nice of you — Maggie’s Hooman 🇺🇸 🟦 🇮🇱 (@mhenrylaw1) March 31, 2024

On this Easter, let's ponder what's in the water in Oregon. LSD? Meth? — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) April 1, 2024

Nah, we're pretty sure being a total dbag comes to this guy naturally.

Every bit of your statement is a lie, and what's worse either you know this, or you avoided those briefings which would inform you of that.

Why are you acting to preserve HAMAS? — You're wrong (@mpceddington) March 31, 2024

You're seriously just making up stats and calling it "Netanyahu " when it's a war time unity government. Left, Center and right are united in their efforts to defeat hamas — Israel Joffe 🇺🇸✡️🎗 (@IsraelJoffe3) April 1, 2024

Are they holding hostages or nah? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 1, 2024

On this Easter, GFY — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) April 1, 2024

'Nuff said.

