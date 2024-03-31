LUNATIC Left! James Woods Tears 'Hypocrite-Biden' a NEW ONE As Only He Can for Honoring Trans Over Easter

Beyond the fact James Woods is right about Biden being a total hypocrite when it comes to his faith, Woods brought up a really good point about how millions of people on the lunatic Left just shrugged it off. Oh well, Christians, sucks to be you.

To be fair though, we're pretty sure most people on the 'lunatic Left' loved seeing Christians and Easter completely disrespected by the geezer they supposedly elected in 2020. Nothing pleases them more than hurting people of faith. Unless of course, it's Islam ... ahem. For some reason, they don't want to mess with Muslims.

Huh.

Woods said it best:

This vile hypocrite banned any reference to Christ on the most holy of Christian holidays, but honors transvestites instead.

How is it possible the world has gone this mad, and it is simply shrugged off by millions on the lunatic left? pic.twitter.com/fF6uoFetpI — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 30, 2024

The world went mad a long time ago, we're just to the point where the Left isn't trying to hide the part they're playing in driving it mad. They're relishing in it.

Let’s be fair…Biden had no idea whatsoever what he was signing or saying.

His puppet masters are in full control and to keep him happy, they dope him up and give him ice cream. — USAF SP Veteran…🇺🇸✝️🏈🇮🇱 (@kennymac1964) March 31, 2024

This is probably a fair point.

I thought it was false and tbh I’m still in shock. 😳 — Mnstrek/Kross&Scarlett rule! 💜 (@MNSTREK4U) March 30, 2024

How can any Christian support this administration? — Steve Six 😎 🇺🇸 (@SteveSix11) March 30, 2024

We're honestly not sure that many do ... anymore.

Biden is a traitor to his faith and country. — Cat Ryan (@CatQuestionsAll) March 30, 2024

'Nuff said.

