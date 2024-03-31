VIDEO: 'At Least PRETEND!' Pro-Palestinian Political Streamer Hasan Accosted by Crazed Fan...
LUNATIC Left! James Woods Tears 'Hypocrite-Biden' a NEW ONE As Only He Can for Honoring Trans Over Easter

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  7:35 PM on March 31, 2024

Beyond the fact James Woods is right about Biden being a total hypocrite when it comes to his faith, Woods brought up a really good point about how millions of people on the lunatic Left just shrugged it off. Oh well, Christians, sucks to be you.

To be fair though, we're pretty sure most people on the 'lunatic Left' loved seeing Christians and Easter completely disrespected by the geezer they supposedly elected in 2020. Nothing pleases them more than hurting people of faith. Unless of course, it's Islam ... ahem. For some reason, they don't want to mess with Muslims. 

Huh.

Woods said it best:

The world went mad a long time ago, we're just to the point where the Left isn't trying to hide the part they're playing in driving it mad. They're relishing in it.

This is probably a fair point. 

We're honestly not sure that many do ... anymore.

'Nuff said.

