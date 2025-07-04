Hakeem Jeffries' Terrible, Horrible No Good, Very Bad Week Ends With Him Becoming...
On This Fourth of July Check Out Who Bill Kristol Thinks Embodies the Declaration of Independence

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 04, 2025
meme

Bill Kristol has no shortage of bad takes. Just the other day, he was calling for the defunding of DHS (which tells us it's doing a great job).

Now he's back with an even worse take on Independence Day.

Seriously?

It's painful.

Just like good ol' George.

Not.

Yep.

He's not.

But the Declaration of Independence!

Or something.

He's the entire three-ring circus.

Bill's fine with that.

Just like Thomas Jefferson!

We lost IQ points, for sure.

He'll get there eventually.

Really fascinating.

Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people. 

Help Twitchy continue to tell the truth about the efforts of unelected career government officials working against the American people. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BILL KRISTOL DONALD TRUMP UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

