On This Fourth of July Check Out Who Bill Kristol Thinks Embodies the Declaration of Independence

Bill Kristol has no shortage of bad takes. Just the other day, he was calling for the defunding of DHS (which tells us it's doing a great job).

Now he's back with an even worse take on Independence Day.

The current leader who best epitomizes the spirit of the Declaration of Independence is Volodymyr Zelenskyy. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 3, 2025

Seriously?

This post made me physically hurt cc:@IfindRetards — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 3, 2025

It's painful.

The guy that took control of the media, jailed religious leaders, and suspended elections.



Yeah, he sounds just like Washington! — AmErican (@Flipper628) July 3, 2025

Just like good ol' George.

Not.

They are both about 4 feet tall, that’s where the resemblance ends — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 3, 2025

Yep.

Not beating the allegations that Kristol only cares about one group of people — Chris (@chriswithans) July 3, 2025

He's not.

Ukraine is under martial law. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) July 3, 2025

But the Declaration of Independence!

Or something.

Clown of the day award goes to Bill 🏆 🤡 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 3, 2025

He's the entire three-ring circus.

The last election in Ukraine was supposed to be held on March 31, 2024. That day marked the end of Zelensky’s 5-year term. When the term ran out, he cancelled elections. For over a year now, Ukraine has had a dictator installed that literally no one in the country voted for. https://t.co/SqBfoIVcuU — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) July 3, 2025

Bill's fine with that.

Yes, nobody epitomizes The Founders' vision more than somebody who remains in office because they have indefinitely halted elections. https://t.co/Cdu4kIrun0 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 3, 2025

Just like Thomas Jefferson!

Everyone who reads that will be dumber for it. https://t.co/7FgMjyQ51q — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) July 3, 2025

We lost IQ points, for sure.

On the bright side, he didn't say Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. https://t.co/H4wSIbuQiK — Beorn (@Beorn2000) July 3, 2025

He'll get there eventually.

It's been absolutely fascinating to watch this crowd who treated Ukraine as a corrupt European kleptocracy during Trump's first impeachment now hold it up as some utopian Super-America. https://t.co/dAeAvFauMV — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) July 4, 2025

Really fascinating.

Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people.