WATCH: Black Woman Confronts Mamdani About His Cultural Appropriation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 04, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

There's been a lot of talk about Zohran Mamdani claiming to be Black on his Columbia University application, and while the media are covering for Mamdani, what does the man himself say?

Advertisement

Well, he denies that he ever did it.

WATCH:

And not one media outlet will call him out for lying.

We can only hope this derails his campaign.

He's very fake.

About some things. When he talks about his communist plans, we should believe he's telling the truth.

Advertisement

Fair point.

A Republican in backwater Montana farts wrong, and every Republican is asked to condemn him.

Time to make Democrats do the same.

He's not contradicting himself.

He's lying. Big difference.

A Democrat.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY DEMOCRAT PARTY DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

