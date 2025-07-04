WATCH: Black Woman Confronts Mamdani About His Cultural Appropriation

There's been a lot of talk about Zohran Mamdani claiming to be Black on his Columbia University application, and while the media are covering for Mamdani, what does the man himself say?

Advertisement

Well, he denies that he ever did it.

WATCH:

A Black woman asked Zohran Mamdani if he identifies as Black or African American and Mamdani replied he would never do that. Turns out he would and did. Circumventing “bourgeois truth” is always justified in the service of socialist revolution. pic.twitter.com/W7K0xdDn5p — Rob Henderson (@robkhenderson) July 4, 2025

And not one media outlet will call him out for lying.

We can only hope this derails his campaign.

No one walks around smiling like this all the time in an honest way



I’m an extremely happy person and I usually walk around like Bruce Wayne attending a cocktail party and having to wait for it to end for the real party to start — BowTiedKong | Criminal Defense & Family Law Atty (@BowTiedKong) July 4, 2025

He's very fake.

This Zohran is a liar — InvestAnswers (@invest_answers) July 4, 2025

About some things. When he talks about his communist plans, we should believe he's telling the truth.

This guy has a movie director for a mom and you can definitely tell — Jacob Davidson (@wantthepfunk) July 4, 2025

Fair point.

Every Democrat should be asked if they condemn this during every interview moving forward. Same rules apply. https://t.co/rEqYh6KobG — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 4, 2025

A Republican in backwater Montana farts wrong, and every Republican is asked to condemn him.

Time to make Democrats do the same.

How dare a 33 year old man contradict his 18 year old self!! https://t.co/PI9a6ogFTZ — Alan 🗳️⚖️🏛️📊 (@InteraliaAlan) July 4, 2025

He's not contradicting himself.

He's lying. Big difference.

What do you call someone that knows something is deceptive and misleading and does it anyway for personal gain? https://t.co/plf82FJGZh — amateur hour (@mateurhour) July 4, 2025

A Democrat.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.