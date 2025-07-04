AWKWARD: Randi Weingarten's July 4th Post a Painfully HILARIOUS Reminder of Why Public...
So-Called Journalists Come to the Defense of Mamdani After He Identified As Black on College Application

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 04, 2025
ImgFlip

Yesterday, the New York Times, of all places, reported that New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani identified as Black on his Columbia admission application. Mamdani isn't Black, of course, but it shows how the Left will use racial identity as a way to gain special privileges.

And, like clockwork, the Left are circling the wagons to defend Mamdani's blatant cultural appropriation.

We'll start with Charles Mann, author and journalist, who thinks the New York Times story is 'weak stuff.'

Remember: the Left has attacked people for Halloween costumes and shut down businesses in the name of stopping 'cultural appropriation.'

But when one of their own does it to gain access to higher education, it's fine. They make excuses. They put the behavior 'in context.'

Because the Left are hypocrites.

If a man can 'identify' as a woman, why can't someone 'identify' as another race.

That would be an outrage of epic proportions.

But Elon Musk is, in fact, African-American. He's just not Black.

He's neither.

He lied.

We sure are.

At best.

This writer doesn't think her 18-year-old son would get such an impassioned defense if he checked 'Black or African-American' on his college applications, regardless of his age.

The post reads:

2. They require you to check these boxes in order to grant racially preferential treatment to some categories of people, (and impose racial penalties on others) an immoral policy that Mamdani supports while also lying to try to confers its benefits on himself, thereby stealing it from someone else. 

This means that the act was a culpable act solely within his own terms of reference. (A non-black person who was not working to support this system lying to circumvent a racial preference system would be engaged in nullifying an immoral system; a non-black person working to support this system of preference while lying to confer its benefits on himself is a thief within the terms set by his own professed beliefs, and a ruthless hypocrite in any terms.)

3. Mamdani supports the dismantling of gifted education in NYC public schools, a mindless nostrum that will confer no benefits on those ineligible for it while harming those eligible for it and the public school system as a whole. It will add insult to injury (but be no surprise) to see such purely destructive measures rationalized with reference to 'racial equity' implemented by an already privileged person (son of Columbia faculty) wiling to lie to confer further privilege on himself.

4. What would you say if this man, who was born in Africa and immigrated to America, had checked African American on his college application? Be honest.

All of this.

It's amazing to watch.

Mann isn't the only one running defense of Mamdani. A New York Times columnist is also excusing his behavior, saying Mamdani was 'showing solidarity' with Black Americans.

We doubt Lydia would be so conciliatory to Elon Musk.

He was born in Uganda, but he's not Black.

They're serious.

They sure are.

It's so incredibly silly.

