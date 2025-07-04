So-Called Journalists Come to the Defense of Mamdani After He Identified As Black on College Application

Yesterday, the New York Times, of all places, reported that New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani identified as Black on his Columbia admission application. Mamdani isn't Black, of course, but it shows how the Left will use racial identity as a way to gain special privileges.

And, like clockwork, the Left are circling the wagons to defend Mamdani's blatant cultural appropriation.

We'll start with Charles Mann, author and journalist, who thinks the New York Times story is 'weak stuff.'

Pretty weak stuff, NY Times. Everyone I ever met with complexly mixed ethnicity gripes about puzzling over which boxes to check on the forms. Plus Mamdani was born in Africa, and immigrated to the US, and hence is literally African-American. https://t.co/1FMrqFwYbl — 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚎𝚜 𝙲. 𝙼𝚊𝚗𝚗 (@CharlesCMann) July 3, 2025

Remember: the Left has attacked people for Halloween costumes and shut down businesses in the name of stopping 'cultural appropriation.'

But when one of their own does it to gain access to higher education, it's fine. They make excuses. They put the behavior 'in context.'

Because the Left are hypocrites.

Are you saying all the white people from Africa should check African-American on their application..? — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) July 4, 2025

If a man can 'identify' as a woman, why can't someone 'identify' as another race.

So, if it turns out tomorrow that the reason Space X gets billions in government contracts is because Elon Musk checked the "African" box, that would "pretty weak stuff?"



Mamdani is as racially "black or Africa-American" as Elon Musk is. As a prof's son, he knew it, too. — Steve Sailer (@Steve_Sailer) July 4, 2025

That would be an outrage of epic proportions.

But Elon Musk is, in fact, African-American. He's just not Black.

He checked Black. not African American. he's free to do so but just being clear. — dick whitman (@skidrivebike) July 3, 2025

He's neither.

He lied.

Ah we're doing this now are we? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) July 4, 2025

We sure are.

According to this logic, all the white people born in Africa should check "African-American" on applications.



There is no question that Mamdani knew what he was doing, and it's morally questionable at best. https://t.co/db52YVnzMy — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) July 4, 2025

At best.

It’s fine (correct even) to say you don’t care what a 17 year old did, but don’t insult our intelligence by acting like it’s hard to understand what “African American” means. That’s the box you check if you’re black, and Mamdani isn’t black. https://t.co/2ajJgbAMve — Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 4, 2025

This writer doesn't think her 18-year-old son would get such an impassioned defense if he checked 'Black or African-American' on his college applications, regardless of his age.

1. The form had an "Other" box he could have checked for exactly this purpose



2. They require you to check these boxes in order to grant racially preferential treatment to some categories of people, (and impose racial penalties on others) an immoral policy that Mamdani supports… https://t.co/LUVEyH7FMZ pic.twitter.com/AdkcN0uGHt — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 4, 2025

The post reads:

2. They require you to check these boxes in order to grant racially preferential treatment to some categories of people, (and impose racial penalties on others) an immoral policy that Mamdani supports while also lying to try to confers its benefits on himself, thereby stealing it from someone else. This means that the act was a culpable act solely within his own terms of reference. (A non-black person who was not working to support this system lying to circumvent a racial preference system would be engaged in nullifying an immoral system; a non-black person working to support this system of preference while lying to confer its benefits on himself is a thief within the terms set by his own professed beliefs, and a ruthless hypocrite in any terms.) 3. Mamdani supports the dismantling of gifted education in NYC public schools, a mindless nostrum that will confer no benefits on those ineligible for it while harming those eligible for it and the public school system as a whole. It will add insult to injury (but be no surprise) to see such purely destructive measures rationalized with reference to 'racial equity' implemented by an already privileged person (son of Columbia faculty) wiling to lie to confer further privilege on himself. 4. What would you say if this man, who was born in Africa and immigrated to America, had checked African American on his college application? Be honest.

All of this.

I don't care at all what racial box Mamdani checked in any context, but I do enjoy watching people pretend like this is all very important stuff but also that their favorite boy is innocent of cynically manipulating their "very important" system https://t.co/CucL17I2M2 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) July 4, 2025

It's amazing to watch.

Mann isn't the only one running defense of Mamdani. A New York Times columnist is also excusing his behavior, saying Mamdani was 'showing solidarity' with Black Americans.

A NY Times columnist pretends Zohran was showing solidarity with black Americans by trying to steal their affirmative action slots. pic.twitter.com/EWEn5HP7YL — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) July 4, 2025

We doubt Lydia would be so conciliatory to Elon Musk.

He was born in 1991.



And he already said he claimed to be “Black or African American” because he was born in Uganda, not because he moved to South Africa. — Chris (@chriswithans) July 4, 2025

He was born in Uganda, but he's not Black.

Oh my gosh is this serious? — PiusXIIPatriot🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@papistamerican) July 4, 2025

They're serious.

They sure are.

This is why the left's race hierarchy system is silly.



Kamala was the first Indian-American senator.

Her mother Indian, her father Jamaican.

She was the first African-American VP.



Race is a social status.

Black identity activists are race essentialists until it's inconvenient. https://t.co/86l3Qya2su — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 4, 2025

It's so incredibly silly.

