Unhinged Union Teacher So Triggered by Corey DeAngelis Book She Lets the Mask SLIP

How do you know that teacher's unions are still too powerful and thuggish? When one of their executive members can post this without fear of consequences.

Good day for a book burning party! — Rachel Schlueter (@kinderrach) April 15, 2024

Sure teacher's unions support teachers who stand up for things like literacy, free-thinking and open inquiry. But thanks to Twitter (X) we know about Randi Weingarten and how the teacher's union's priorities center on leftist causes like gender identity and Ukraine.

The country rejected their agenda, so they doubled down even as students were graduating high school with elementary school levels of reading skills. So Americans demanded alternatives and the charter school movement grew and strengthened.

Enter Corey DeAngelis, champion of school choice and focus of teacher's union rage. This brings us to the topic of the educator who cried "burn the books". You see Corey wrote a book that released today..

hard copies just came in from the publisher 🥳 pic.twitter.com/DlCsTS2L63 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 14, 2024

Which led to our Muppet Goebbels to endorse a little 1933 bonfire.

A teachers union executive board member wants to burn my new book.



Would be a real shame if everyone ordered it today!



"The Parent Revolution: Rescuing Your Kids from the Radicals Ruining Our Schools" https://t.co/BJeIHKFtoA pic.twitter.com/kCuuJ5iHaZ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 15, 2024

Who knew fascists have a "travel size" version?

Just so you know...it's too late for you to delete this.



Everyone has already grabbed it. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 15, 2024

We don't think she cares. That's how far gone our public education system is gone.

Oh look, a radical wants to burn a book calling radicals out and empowering parents. Shocker. https://t.co/nrjpxCP0dO — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 15, 2024

Democrats LOVE censorship, as long as they get to choose the victims. https://t.co/b0gsOCZzV1 — @BlazingApathy (@BlazingApathy) April 15, 2024

Oh, you've noticed that too?

Found the nazi https://t.co/z80LzGrFor — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) April 15, 2024

It's amazing the horrible things you can get away with when you think you are on the "right side of history".

Teachers Union Exec Board Member in Milwaukee promotes burning books she doesn't approve of: https://t.co/oMr06l8DA2 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 15, 2024

Protip: if you only stand up for your side, you're really not as principled as you purport to be - you're just a "win at any cost" partisan.

"Where one burns books, eventually there one burns people." --Heinrich Heine



The Nazis burned Heine's books too, and you learned nothing. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) April 15, 2024

A parting thought regarding the 1933 book burnings.

EPILOGUE:

You know the damage must be deep for Randi Weingarten herself to weigh in.

Corey- no one should be burning books. — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓🟣 (@rweingarten) April 15, 2024

But as Hollaria Briden notes:

You should QT Corey instead of replying - and tag the AFT. You won’t, but you should. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 15, 2024

And that concludes our "disband the teacher's union" presentation. Good night and drive safe!