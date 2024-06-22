Bloomberg Columnist Was Wrong About Thinking Biden Couldn't Bring Down Crime Rates
Healing the Soul of the Nation: DHS Says Trump Supporters, Military and Religious...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP LGBTQ+ Librarians Are Under Attack, Just...
Daily Mail Exposes Sag Harbor Cop Who Reminds Wealthy Residents Like Timberlake They're...
NYT: The War in Gaza Is Dividing the LGBTQ Community
BREAKING: Republican Adam Kinzinger Is Voting for Biden
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Figures Out the REAL Money Problem Americans Face, Price Gouging
Politico Going All-Out to Defend Pro-Hamas Rep. Jamaal Bowman
Are Trans Activists in a Hate Movement, or Just Vulnerable Victims of Oppression?...
‘Christian' Incels Harassing Trans Activist for Educating Folx on Nazis
'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One
VIP: Kermit Versus Kamala Could Give Us a Vice Presidential Debate Worth Watching
Head of LGBTQ of Maryland Busted Over Texts With 14-Year-Old
AOC Goes ‘Full Cringe Mode’ at Bronx Rally

Wholesome Politics? Young Trump Supporter in Tears After Meeting His Idol

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  10:45 PM on June 22, 2024
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File

Politics and campaigns are not words that usually pull at the heartstrings but we found this video of a young Trump supporter meeting his idol and we thought it was a welcome break from the normally nasty and dirty game of politics.

Advertisement

Awww. You do not have to like Trump to be thrilled for that young man. That is amazing. We can not think of ANY politician who would put us in tears if we met them in person. It is pretty cool. It is just plain sweet. Of course, there were people in the comments who could not get past their political bias and had some nasty stuff to say and there were a lot of funny jokes but most people just seemed to be happy for the young man as we were.

Trump can be a lot. We can understand why some people do not like the man. You don't have to like him to vote for him and you don't have to like him to admit he is iconic. That young man will never forget this. Trump handled it with grace.

Recommended

'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One
Brett T.
Advertisement

*Snort* Sorry, we had to laugh. It does seem like Creepy Joe shows up whenever kids are around.

There will for sure be a full jury trial held ON election day!

It is wholesome. A welcome break from normal political behavior.

WE LOVE IT! The hair is perfection. haha

Advertisement

YUP! Trump does have many sides. We are happy to see this side showing up more often. Of course, the regular media is never going to highlight anything decent about Trump so we are doing that for them!

Yes, he will!

Eh ... ok kind of, but Trump was an entertainer and a presence before he was a politician. His name made it into song lyrics, he was in Home Alone, there is a lot more to Trump than just being a politician and young kids cry when they meet celebrities all of the time. It is not weird given his age and all of the added context of seeing Trump as a celebrity and not just a politician.

We did not cover the negative posts. There were several saying it proves MAGA is a cult and that it is not normal, and so on and so on because it was just a few rotten apples who were going to say something nasty no matter what. The one post we did include saying it was weird did not seem to be malicious, so we put that one in. 

We are glad to take a short time to cover something sweet and wholesome in politics for a change!

Advertisement

Ok, that is that. It was cute. It was sweet. It is over.
It's time for us to get back to covering the dirty nasty politics as it should be.
CHOP CHOP Twitchy Team! Get to it! :)

===========================================================================
RELATED: VIP: Kermit Versus Kamala Could Give Us a Vice Presidential Debate Worth Watching
Wax Is Whack: Canada Fines Business Owner 35k for Refusing to Wax Male Genitalia
Sean Davis Has Compelling Argument to Support the Idea of a Leak in the Supreme Court
The Award for Best Comedic Response to Protest Punks Goes to Jake Tapper's Children
2028 Presidential Run? MI Representative Neil Friske Allegedly Chases Stripper While Firing Gun
===========================================================================

 

Tags: CAMPAIGN CAMPAIGN AD FUNNY REPUBLICAN REPUBLICAN PARTY TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One
Brett T.
Bloomberg Columnist Was Wrong About Thinking Biden Couldn't Bring Down Crime Rates
Brett T.
Daily Mail Exposes Sag Harbor Cop Who Reminds Wealthy Residents Like Timberlake They're Not Above the Law
Amy Curtis
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP LGBTQ+ Librarians Are Under Attack, Just Like Books
Amy Curtis
‘Christian' Incels Harassing Trans Activist for Educating Folx on Nazis
Brett T.
AOC Goes ‘Full Cringe Mode’ at Bronx Rally
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Cheap Fake' Video Shows President Biden Sprinting to Marine One Brett T.
Advertisement