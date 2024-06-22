Wholesome Politics? Young Trump Supporter in Tears After Meeting His Idol

Politics and campaigns are not words that usually pull at the heartstrings but we found this video of a young Trump supporter meeting his idol and we thought it was a welcome break from the normally nasty and dirty game of politics.

MUST WATCH: Young supporter brought to tears meeting President Trump! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6NCSJ6K6rH — Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 22, 2024

NEW: Young Trump supporter who is seen wearing a wig and a suit to look like Trump starts crying while meeting the former president.



Trump then pulled out a $20 bill and signed it to give to the kid before taking a photo.



The meeting happened in Philadelphia where Trump is… pic.twitter.com/fXDcM7Jniy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 22, 2024

Awww. You do not have to like Trump to be thrilled for that young man. That is amazing. We can not think of ANY politician who would put us in tears if we met them in person. It is pretty cool. It is just plain sweet. Of course, there were people in the comments who could not get past their political bias and had some nasty stuff to say and there were a lot of funny jokes but most people just seemed to be happy for the young man as we were.

What an amazing moment for this young man! — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) June 22, 2024

This man will forever be an American icon. 🔥 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 22, 2024

Trump can be a lot. We can understand why some people do not like the man. You don't have to like him to vote for him and you don't have to like him to admit he is iconic. That young man will never forget this. Trump handled it with grace.

Wow. No sniffing. No inappropriate touching. No intentionally getting into a minor’s personal space.



THIS is what a President is, @JoeBiden @POTUS! https://t.co/v1EWSnLMsG — Renyy🐲⚛️🇮🇱 (@Renyygade) June 22, 2024

Oh look, a normal interaction without any sniffing or creepy comments. @JoeBiden should take notes. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 22, 2024

*Snort* Sorry, we had to laugh. It does seem like Creepy Joe shows up whenever kids are around.

The DOJ is going to indict Trump for writing on that $20 bill https://t.co/tuxwvt4yPp — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 22, 2024

Liberal heads are going to explode watching Trump deface US currency. They’ll demand Garland send his lackeys to arrest him. They got ‘im this time! 😂 — Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) June 23, 2024

There will for sure be a full jury trial held ON election day!

He’ll be telling his grandchildren about this in 70 years. So wholesome — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 22, 2024

It is wholesome. A welcome break from normal political behavior.

WE LOVE IT! The hair is perfection. haha

This interaction is good Trump https://t.co/FyytyXQXin — Ginny (@ginkates) June 22, 2024

YUP! Trump does have many sides. We are happy to see this side showing up more often. Of course, the regular media is never going to highlight anything decent about Trump so we are doing that for them!

This kid will remember this forever. https://t.co/v93b3YiJz0 — AdamAlfonso (@AlfonsoAlmond) June 22, 2024

Yes, he will!

Crying for a Politician, no matter who they are, is Weird. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 23, 2024

Eh ... ok kind of, but Trump was an entertainer and a presence before he was a politician. His name made it into song lyrics, he was in Home Alone, there is a lot more to Trump than just being a politician and young kids cry when they meet celebrities all of the time. It is not weird given his age and all of the added context of seeing Trump as a celebrity and not just a politician.

We did not cover the negative posts. There were several saying it proves MAGA is a cult and that it is not normal, and so on and so on because it was just a few rotten apples who were going to say something nasty no matter what. The one post we did include saying it was weird did not seem to be malicious, so we put that one in.

We are glad to take a short time to cover something sweet and wholesome in politics for a change!

Ok, that is that. It was cute. It was sweet. It is over.

It's time for us to get back to covering the dirty nasty politics as it should be.

CHOP CHOP Twitchy Team! Get to it! :)

