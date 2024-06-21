2028 Presidential Run? MI Representative Neil Friske Allegedly Chases Stripper While Firing Gun

Dem Sen. Chris Murphy's Open Border Blame Game Is 100 Percent Pure Projection
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:20 AM on June 21, 2024
AngieArtist

Michigan State Representative Niel Friske seems to have gotten a bit frisky! According to the New York Post, he allegedly chased a stripper down the road while firing a gun. So he was either drunk or this is a key strategy for him to run for President in 2028. *rimshot*

Seriously. WHO DOES THIS!?!??! Can you imagine? Even normal humans without being in politics know this is something that might cause a stir and mess up your career. We are dying to know WHAT in the world made him start chasing her and what broke in his brain that said while chasing her he should also shoot at her. People are so strange. But no matter how strange it seems, it is still funny! X agreed.

Sorry to use our own tweet, but it is what made us want to cover this story and some of the replies were fantastic so here we are. Just pretend it does not belong to this writer and laugh. :)

Right? Who among us has not been in similar situations? LOL

Sr. Technical Advisor to J6 Committee Tries Picking a Fight With ... Everyone, and Loses SPECTACULARLY
Sam J.
THAT IS A WINNING CAMPAIGN SLOGAN!

Look, it can not be too much worse than Pudding for Brains we have in there right now can it?

Oh no!

We love it! At least he put everything he had into it.

We are just as shocked as you are.

That was a highly under-liked reply in our opinion. The wordplay is on point! Go like it even though nobody will know you liked it.

*SNORT*  WOW, we had not thought of Yosemite Sam in a hot minute!

We see what you did there. *wink*

Same. Same. Anyway! go forth and be merry, just not so merry you chase a stripper while firing a gun!

=========================================================================
