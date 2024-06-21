2028 Presidential Run? MI Representative Neil Friske Allegedly Chases Stripper While Firing Gun

Michigan State Representative Niel Friske seems to have gotten a bit frisky! According to the New York Post, he allegedly chased a stripper down the road while firing a gun. So he was either drunk or this is a key strategy for him to run for President in 2028. *rimshot*

GOP Michigan rep and gun-rights supporter Neil Friske accused of chasing a stripper while firing a gun https://t.co/LPIQwpBRDB pic.twitter.com/a1G86UZUer — New York Post (@nypost) June 20, 2024

Seriously. WHO DOES THIS!?!??! Can you imagine? Even normal humans without being in politics know this is something that might cause a stir and mess up your career. We are dying to know WHAT in the world made him start chasing her and what broke in his brain that said while chasing her he should also shoot at her. People are so strange. But no matter how strange it seems, it is still funny! X agreed.

Dude is running for President in 2028 for sure. https://t.co/S3MiCKeRWy — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) June 21, 2024

Sorry to use our own tweet, but it is what made us want to cover this story and some of the replies were fantastic so here we are. Just pretend it does not belong to this writer and laugh. :)

Who hasn’t done that? The dude just got caught. — Kendall Neely (@KendallNeely63) June 21, 2024

C’mon, who among us hasn’t chased a stripper while firing a gun? 😂



omg https://t.co/ArfdaOSgpa — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 21, 2024

Right? Who among us has not been in similar situations? LOL

With that stellar face he’s probably already got 2028 locked up. — J.B. Starkiller (@GNKclinkclunk) June 21, 2024

He is gonna pick the stripper for his running mate. — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) June 21, 2024

“Guns and hoes, 2028” — J.B. Starkiller (@GNKclinkclunk) June 21, 2024

THAT IS A WINNING CAMPAIGN SLOGAN!

I already signed up as a volunteer. — 𝙋𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙮𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠 ™ © ® ⓘ 🇺🇸 (@PhillyTalk) June 21, 2024

Draft him now! 😂 — Just James (@InfectiousMasc1) June 21, 2024

Look, it can not be too much worse than Pudding for Brains we have in there right now can it?

He'll reach across the aisle to have Anthony Weiner as his VP candidate. — Ed D. (@EdDinIL) June 21, 2024

Oh no!

I have no problems with this — The Scofflaw (@tangyoj) June 20, 2024

We love it! At least he put everything he had into it.

Come on, Florida Man. You're gonna have to step up your game! — Jim Keats (@jim_keats) June 21, 2024

Just to be clear....this did NOT happen in Florida? — Tim Z (@taz1601) June 21, 2024

We are just as shocked as you are.

He was getting a little... Friske pic.twitter.com/VFvUPtorS3 — Tactical Trout (@tacticaltrout84) June 21, 2024

That was a highly under-liked reply in our opinion. The wordplay is on point! Go like it even though nobody will know you liked it.

He's a modern day Yosemite Sam. I'm not seeing a downside here. — omRamirez (@drOMRamirez) June 21, 2024

*SNORT* WOW, we had not thought of Yosemite Sam in a hot minute!

Sounds like he should be selling half million dollar paintings and flying around on Air Force One https://t.co/sdnM4nP5Xg — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 20, 2024

We see what you did there. *wink*

If that's wrong I don't wanna be right https://t.co/8LwkiJlmtZ — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) June 21, 2024

If I had a nickel for every time… https://t.co/sxDI466Mq7 — President Matt Cates (@Matt_Cates) June 21, 2024

Same. Same. Anyway! go forth and be merry, just not so merry you chase a stripper while firing a gun!

