City's Post on How They're Creating a 'More Inclusive and Safe Society' Is...
WaPo Looks Into Those Misleading Videos of Joe Biden at Normandy
Brian Stelter's Fear of a Second Trump Term is Evident
Many Dive in to Celebrate As Lia Thomas Loses Legal Battle Against World...
Charles Payne Bursts Biden Campaign's Gaslighting Bubble About #Bidenomics
Biden's F-15s vs Americans, Voter Fraud Vindication, Kevin Spacey vs Piers Morgan!
How Dare J.K. Rowling Be Rich AND Disagree With the Gender Cult Mafia
What Now? House Votes to Hold Merrick Garland in Contempt for Refusing to...
Media Bias on Full Display After Hunter's Conviction
Guess How Much Terror Watchlist Encounters Shot Up After Biden Said 'Surge to...
This Liberal Woman Was NOT Happy a Man Dared to Question Her Abortion...
'You Liars'! Miranda Devine Shreds NY Times for Clinging to Hunter Biden Laptop...
MSNBC Host's Claim WSJ's Report About Biden Feebleness Has Been Debunked Gets Debunked
Let’s Talk About That Leaked Jan 6 Tape Featuring Nancy Pelosi

Giant Rat Filmed in New York and It Is NOT Fauci

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  6:30 PM on June 12, 2024

We have heard of big rats in New York, just look at most of the politicians from the state *wink*, but the rat floating around X is A MONSTER and we might be a little afraid. If we ran into it in real life we would 100% run the other way!

Advertisement

OMG, a 'built different' is one way to put it, but that looks like a whole different species! One that looks like you would get the plague just from viewing it in person. haha.

Ok, we might be able to answer this one. It is NYC they are feeding them crime, inflation, and despair. That seems to be the perfect tonic to create MONSTERS of every species!

Note to self: maybe just never visit New York City.

*SNORT* We love the Ninja Turtles AS FICTION! Giant rat with trained ninja turtles in real life. HARD PASS!

Oh boy, we HOPE SO! Look, we are not animal experts here at Twitchy unless you want to refer to politicians as animals ... which, ok we are animal experts but only the political kind! ANYWAY. The one might be a muskrat, but that blanket of rats was just as disturbing and they are not muskrats.

That is all we need, radioactive rats. Biden will lock down the country and debate from his basement again in a heartbeat with that excuse!

Recommended

WaPo Looks Into Those Misleading Videos of Joe Biden at Normandy
Brett T.
Advertisement

LOLOLOL! It works. The real rat is probably more friendly than Fauci. *wink*

We believe it. Stay safe out there New Yorkers, and please for the love of all that is good in this world, when you vote in all of the dirty rats and ruin your own state and then move down south do not bring the real rats down with you as you do with the crappy voting habits that made you want to leave the state, to begin with!

=========================================================================
RELATED: Many Dive in to Celebrate As Lia Thomas Loses Legal Battle Against World Aquatics
How Dare J.K. Rowling Be Rich AND Disagree With the Gender Cult Mafia
90 Year Old Apollo 8 Astronaut Will Anders Dies in Plane Crash
Pat Sajak's Thank You Post Shows How Much People Appreciate Him
VIP: Adobe Takes Heat Over New Terms of Service
==========================================================================

Tags: ANIMALS FUNNY NEW YORK NEW YORK CITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WaPo Looks Into Those Misleading Videos of Joe Biden at Normandy
Brett T.
City's Post on How They're Creating a 'More Inclusive and Safe Society' Is a Virtue Signaling FAIL
Doug P.
Many Dive in to Celebrate As Lia Thomas Loses Legal Battle Against World Aquatics
ArtistAngie
Brian Stelter's Fear of a Second Trump Term is Evident
RickRobinson
How Dare J.K. Rowling Be Rich AND Disagree With the Gender Cult Mafia
ArtistAngie
Charles Payne Bursts Biden Campaign's Gaslighting Bubble About #Bidenomics
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WaPo Looks Into Those Misleading Videos of Joe Biden at Normandy Brett T.
Advertisement