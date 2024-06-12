Giant Rat Filmed in New York and It Is NOT Fauci

We have heard of big rats in New York, just look at most of the politicians from the state *wink*, but the rat floating around X is A MONSTER and we might be a little afraid. If we ran into it in real life we would 100% run the other way!

Rats in New York City are built different😳 pic.twitter.com/46YgsUSqj6 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 11, 2024

OMG, a 'built different' is one way to put it, but that looks like a whole different species! One that looks like you would get the plague just from viewing it in person. haha.

What are they feeding these rats in NYC? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xkTrEKtDpp — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) June 12, 2024

Ok, we might be able to answer this one. It is NYC they are feeding them crime, inflation, and despair. That seems to be the perfect tonic to create MONSTERS of every species!

This happened in a NYC subway

pic.twitter.com/jK7jOlWz31 — Mahatma Gandhi (Parody) (@GandhiAOC) June 12, 2024

Note to self: maybe just never visit New York City.

He's heading home to train some turtles in martial arts pic.twitter.com/SILo81UqYT — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) June 11, 2024

*SNORT* We love the Ninja Turtles AS FICTION! Giant rat with trained ninja turtles in real life. HARD PASS!

Might be a Muskrat, they look kinda like a cross between a beaver and a rat and get bigger than that... — GeePlays69 (@GeePlays69) June 12, 2024

Oh boy, we HOPE SO! Look, we are not animal experts here at Twitchy unless you want to refer to politicians as animals ... which, ok we are animal experts but only the political kind! ANYWAY. The one might be a muskrat, but that blanket of rats was just as disturbing and they are not muskrats.

I have NEVER seen a rat this huge. Did it eat radioactive waste? — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) June 12, 2024

That is all we need, radioactive rats. Biden will lock down the country and debate from his basement again in a heartbeat with that excuse!

For a second I thought you meant Fauci ... 🤭 — (Follow @Dirk Livingston Too) (@_DirkLivingston) June 12, 2024

LOLOLOL! It works. The real rat is probably more friendly than Fauci. *wink*

Fun fact. NYC rats are genetically distinct from all other rats in such a manner that they soon could be their own subspecies. — I'm Just Looking For My Watch (@MyWatchIsLost) June 12, 2024

We believe it. Stay safe out there New Yorkers, and please for the love of all that is good in this world, when you vote in all of the dirty rats and ruin your own state and then move down south do not bring the real rats down with you as you do with the crappy voting habits that made you want to leave the state, to begin with!

