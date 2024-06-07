'Literally a Household Name': Pat Sajak's Thank You Post Shows How Much People Appreciate Him

The day is here. Pat Sajak has officially done his last show as host of 'Wheel of Fortune'. That show will air tonight and people went out of their way to be sure Pat knew he would be missed and he was appreciated.

Wheel of Fortune should NOT have been as popular as it was. It is just a word puzzle game. It is amusing and wholesome entertainment because PAT SAJAK made it that way. His personality and interaction with the contestants make the show great.

We are sure people will still watch the show and there will still be some fun spots and reasons to watch if you like puzzle games but Pat's simple post on X and the reactions to him prove to us that HE WAS THE SPARK. He made that show what it was and he will be missed.

Thank you all so very much. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 7, 2024

Simple, sweet. and to the point just like Pat.

Thank you for all you have done -- and for how kindly you treated my brother. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) June 7, 2024

Years and years of fantastic, wholesome entertainment! Best wishes for what is next. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) June 7, 2024

what was the last vowel somewhat bought on your legendary show, Pat? — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) June 7, 2024

Big accounts and smaller accounts alike were wishing Pat good luck on his new journey and expressing how much he was appreciated.

Appreciate you, Pat Sajak! — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 7, 2024

You will be missed — Stevie Stacks 🇺🇸🇮🇱🐋 (@StevieStacks84) June 7, 2024

It’s not every person that gets to say they are loved by many generations of Americans.



You sir are a national treasure. Thank YOU! pic.twitter.com/WyluLAQzdD — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) June 7, 2024

YES! This author watched Wheel of Fortune with our Grandma. She is no longer with us but those sweet memories of her guessing the puzzles, especially when she was wrong and would say her favorite curse word will stay with us forever. haha

Literally a household name. Thank YOU, Pat! https://t.co/kLtqZZUXx0 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) June 7, 2024

If there was EVER a household name Pat Sajak is one for sure!

My mother is 89 and never misses an episode. We will all miss you, but she will especially. God bless you! Happy retirement! — Char (@charcoalgrey304) June 7, 2024

So many enjoyable shows! Thank you! — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 7, 2024

Congratulations, and thank YOU! — Dawn (@aurora_g96) June 7, 2024

At the time of writing this piece, there were almost 800 comments and 350,000 views and we did not see a single negative comment, That is quite a feat to accomplish on the internet. We are not implying there are none there or there will not be soon, but for the feedback to be overwhelmingly positive, that can only be attributed to Pat!

Thank you Pat Sajak for being a kind and wonderful person who brought joy and laughter to MANY generations and across political ideologies. You will be missed and we wish you nothing but love and happiness as you move forward and enjoy life!

